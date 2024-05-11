Cards this week: These SBI credit cards will not offer rewards on govt payments from June 1

SBI Card has recently notified that some of its credit cards will not offer reward points on government-related transactions. The offers will be withdrawn from June 1, 2024. The affected SBI credit cards encompass a wide spectrum, including premium products as well as cards designed for particular customer segments.

The cards that will be affected by the change in rules are:

AURUM

SBI Card ELITE

SBI Card ELITE Advantage

SBI Card Pulse

SimplyCLICK SBI Card

SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card

SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card PRIME Advantage

SBI Card Platinum

SBI Card PRIME Pro

SBI Card Platinum Advantage

Gold SBI Card

Gold Classic SBI Card

Gold Defense SBI Card

Gold & More Employee SBI Card

Gold & More Advantage SBI Card

Gold & More SBI Card

SimplySAVE SBI Card

SimplySAVE Employee SBI Card

SimplySAVE Advantage SBI Card

Gold & More Titanium SBI Card

SimplySAVE Pro SBI Card

Krishak Unnati SBI Card

SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card

SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card

SIB SBI Platinum Card

SIB SBI SimplySAVE Card

KVB SBI Platinum Card

KVB SBI Gold & More Card

KVB SBI Signature Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Card

Karnataka Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card

Central Bank SBI Card ELITE

Central Bank SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank SimplySAVE SBI card

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card

UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

PSB SBI Card ELITE

PSB SBI Card PRIME

PSB SBI SimplySAVE

Last month, SBI Card launched three variants of its travel-focused credit card, SBI Card MILES. The three variants are SBI Card MILES ELITE, SBI Card MILES PRIME, and SBI Card MILES. The cards were launched to offer travel benefits to travellers of all kinds, from frequent fliers to travel enthusiasts. The card is available on the Mastercard and RuPay network.

As per rewards on these cards, SBI Card MILES users can convert travel credits to air miles and hotel points. They also get accelerated rewards on every travel booking, and airport lounge access, among other benefits.

The cardholders can earn up to six travel credits on every Rs 200 travel spend and up to two travel credits on spending Rs 200 on other categories. One can convert these travel credits into air miles/hotel points of respective partners or directly use them to book air tickets and hotel accommodations by visiting the SBI Card mobile app or website.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited was founded as a private limited company on May 15, 1998. Subsequently, on August 20, 2019, the corporation transitioned into a public limited entity and adopted its current name. The primary business focus of the company is the issuance of consumer credit cards.