Cards this week: These SBI credit cards will not offer rewards on govt payments from June 1

SBI Card has recently notified that some of its credit cards will not offer reward points on government-related transactions. The offers will be withdrawn from June 1, 2024. The affected SBI credit cards encompass a wide spectrum, including premium products as well as cards designed for particular customer segments.
The cards that will be affected by the change in rules are:
AURUM
SBI Card ELITE
SBI Card ELITE Advantage
SBI Card Pulse
SimplyCLICK SBI Card
SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card
SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card PRIME Advantage
SBI Card Platinum
SBI Card PRIME Pro
SBI Card Platinum Advantage
Gold SBI Card
Gold Classic SBI Card
Gold Defense SBI Card
Gold & More Employee SBI Card
Gold & More Advantage SBI Card
Gold & More SBI Card
SimplySAVE SBI Card
SimplySAVE Employee SBI Card
SimplySAVE Advantage SBI Card
Gold & More Titanium SBI Card
SimplySAVE Pro SBI Card
Krishak Unnati SBI Card
SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card
SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card
SIB SBI Platinum Card
SIB SBI SimplySAVE Card
KVB SBI Platinum Card
KVB SBI Gold & More Card
KVB SBI Signature Card
Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Card
Karnataka Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card
Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME
Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE
Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME
Allahabad Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card
City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME
City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card
Central Bank SBI Card ELITE
Central Bank SBI Card PRIME
Central Bank SimplySAVE SBI card
UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME
UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card
UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE
PSB SBI Card ELITE
PSB SBI Card PRIME
PSB SBI SimplySAVE
Last month, SBI Card launched three variants of its travel-focused credit card, SBI Card MILES. The three variants are SBI Card MILES ELITE, SBI Card MILES PRIME, and SBI Card MILES. The cards were launched to offer travel benefits to travellers of all kinds, from frequent fliers to travel enthusiasts. The card is available on the Mastercard and RuPay network.
As per rewards on these cards, SBI Card MILES users can convert travel credits to air miles and hotel points. They also get accelerated rewards on every travel booking, and airport lounge access, among other benefits.
The cardholders can earn up to six travel credits on every Rs 200 travel spend and up to two travel credits on spending Rs 200 on other categories. One can convert these travel credits into air miles/hotel points of respective partners or directly use them to book air tickets and hotel accommodations by visiting the SBI Card mobile app or website.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited was founded as a private limited company on May 15, 1998. Subsequently, on August 20, 2019, the corporation transitioned into a public limited entity and adopted its current name. The primary business focus of the company is the issuance of consumer credit cards.
