Chahal-Verma divorce: How do Indian courts calculate alimony? Can men get it? Key questions answered

The divorce of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has sparked fresh public interest in the way Indian courts calculate alimony. The Mumbai family court granted the couple a divorce on March 20, with Chahal agreeing to pay ₹4.75 crore as part of the settlement. The case has drawn attention not just for its high-profile nature, but also for the financial payout involved—prompting many to ask: how is alimony decided in India?

How is alimony calculated in India?

There is no one-size-fits-all formula. Courts assess several factors before awarding maintenance or alimony. These include:

Financial standing of both spouses

Earning potential and qualifications

Standard of living during the marriage

Contributions made by either spouse to household or career sacrifices

Responsibilities toward dependents like children or elderly parents

Health conditions or disabilities

Liabilities and financial obligations of the paying spouse

“Alimony in Indian divorce cases isn't a straitjacket formula. Courts decide based on several factors such as the financial standing of both spouses, their earning potential, and contributions to the marriage,” — Nikita Anand, Family Law Advocate and Partner, Magnus Legal Services LLP

What else do courts consider?

“The court considers several factors, including the income of both parties, conduct during the marriage, social and financial status, personal expenses, and responsibilities towards dependents,”— Srisatya Mohanty, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India

He added that the quality of life a spouse enjoys during marriage plays a major role and that alimony cases often reach the Supreme Court due to their subjective nature.

In the 2024 case Parvin Kumar Jain vs Anju Jain, the Supreme Court laid down specific factors for deciding permanent alimony:

Social and financial status of both spouses

Reasonable needs of the wife and dependent children

Employment status and qualifications

Independent income or assets

Standard of living during marriage

Sacrifices made for family responsibilities

Legal expenses for a non-working spouse

Financial capacity of the husband

The court also issued a caution against misuse of women-centric laws, noting that alimony is meant to protect, not punish.

Can men also get alimony?

Yes—though rare, men can claim alimony under certain laws:

Hindu Marriage Act (Sections 24 & 25) – Gender-neutral

Special Marriage Act, 1954 – Provides similar scope

Other laws like the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act and the Domestic Violence Act mainly favour wives

“A husband can get alimony only under exceptional circumstances. He must prove he was financially dependent on his wife due to a valid reason, such as a disability preventing him from earning,”

— Srisatya Mohanty

However, such claims are rare, and courts strictly verify them based on facts.

Meanwhile, western nations use gender-neutral, formula-driven models. India takes a case-by-case approach told Anshuman Singh, Advocate-on-Record, Patna High Court

He added that India follows a fault-based divorce system, unlike the no-fault approach seen in many Western nations.

