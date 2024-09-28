Credit cards: ICICI Bank's cards offer for Apple products, PNB's World Travel Card in focus

Credit card offers: ICICI Bank has launched instant cashback on Apple products and easy monthly payments for customers who want to buy the latest iPhone 16. The offer, which is valid until December 31, 2024, includes up to Rs 5,000 cashback on iPhone 16 purchases made with ICICI credit and debit cards. Buyers can also get Rs 2,500 cashback on Apple Watch and Rs 1,500 on AirPods.

ICICI Bank credit cardholders will also get exclusive access to Apple's 'iPhone for Life' program, enabling them to purchase specific iPhone models through 24-month, interest-free installments commencing at Rs 2,497. This program includes a guaranteed buy-back option for individuals upgrading to the subsequent iPhone model. The eligible iPhone models encompass the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

To avail of this opportunity, consumers can make use of this offer at designated Apple-authorized retailers such as Aptronix, Croma, as well as e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

These benefits cater to Apple's recently introduced iPhone 16 series, which boasts advanced camera systems, an A18 chip, and enhanced battery longevity.

PNB's Multi-Currency World Travel Card

Punjab National Bank has introduced its Multi-Currency World Travel Card tailored for international travelers. This innovative card empowers users to conveniently load and manage a variety of currencies all in one place. The PNB Multi-Currency World Travel Card caters to six prominent foreign currencies, namely the US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), British Pound Sterling (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Singapore Dollar (SGD). This versatility allows users to seamlessly switch between currencies, facilitating the management of expenses while traveling across various countries.

The PNB Multi-Currency World Travel Card is designed to cater to the needs of travelers with its top features:

> Locking in exchange rates at the time of loading to protect against currency rate fluctuations while traveling.

> Acceptance at ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and for online transactions globally (excluding India, Nepal, and Bhutan).

> Support for contactless payments for convenience.

> Security features like 3D Secure and Chip-and-PIN technology, along with real-time transaction alerts.

> Insurance coverage of up to Rs 3.50 lakh for theft or misuse.

> Available to Indian residents with valid documents such as Visa, Passport, and PAN card.

> Valid for five years with no requirement for balance maintenance.