Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5,100 cr for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana – eligibility, application details here

In a significant financial move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in the 2025 state Budget. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections (EWS) by offering a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500. The scheme, set to promote financial independence among beneficiaries, utilising Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to ensure that the funds are directly received by eligible women.

This allocation is part of what Gupta described as a "historic Budget," signalling the end of "corruption and inefficiency" in governance.

Eligibility for the scheme

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is specifically designed for women who meet certain criteria. Beneficiaries must be Indian citizens, permanently residing in Delhi, and aged between 21 and 60 years.

Moreover, they should have an annual family income below Rs 3 lakh.

The scheme ensures that the financial support reaches those truly in need by excluding women who are financially well-off, those who pay income tax, and government employees or those with a government employee in their family.

> Must be a female citizen of India.

> Must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

> Age must be between 21 to 60 years.

> Annual family income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh.

> Must not be receiving benefits from any other government scheme.

> Should not be employed as a government worker.

Application process

To apply for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, eligible women must provide several documents, including an Aadhaar Card for identity verification, a Voter ID card for residence proof, a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card, and an income certificate.

The application process is facilitated online, requiring applicants to visit the official Mahila Samriddhi Yojana website to complete the registration.

Missing or incomplete documentation can lead to the rejection of applications, hence thoroughness in submission is essential.

Besides, the Delhi government is in the process of creating an online portal for the registration of the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme.

Additionally, the IT department is developing a separate software in conjunction with the portal to verify applications and determine eligible candidates. Data has been requested from various departments to aid in the identification of beneficiaries.

The introduction of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in the 2025 Budget is a step towards empowering women in Delhi, aligning with broader economic goals and infrastructure development plans. As part of this comprehensive approach, the BJP-led administration seeks to bolster the financial autonomy of women while simultaneously enhancing the city's infrastructure. This dual focus underscores a shift in policy priorities that aim to address the state's social and economic challenges. The Budget allocation and its implementation will be closely watched as the government attempts to fulfill its poll promises of reform and development.

2025 Budget highlights

The 2025 Budget is not only a milestone for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana but also marks the first Budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following a recent electoral victory over the AAP. With a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, the Budget reflects a 31.5% increase from the previous year.

A significant portion of the budget has been earmarked for capital expenditure, doubling to Rs 28,000 crore, with a focus on infrastructure improvements such as roads, sewer systems, and water supply. This focus is indicative of the government's broader strategy to improve the city's infrastructure alongside social welfare schemes like the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.