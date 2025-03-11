Maharashtra Budget 2025: Ladki Bahin payout has no mention; Oppn accuses ruling govt of not fulfilling poll promises

The exclusion of the Rs 2,100 monthly payment for the widely publicised ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme in Maharashtra from the budget allocation has sparked discontent among female beneficiaries. During the recent budget presentation by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar for the Maharashtra government, there was no mention of an increased budget allocation for the Ladki Bahin scheme, which is seen as a significant factor in Mahayuti's electoral victory.

Instead, in his budget speech, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar revealed a decrease in the budget allocation for the Ladki Bahin scheme by Rs 10,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, leading to strong criticism from the opposition. Pawar stated that Rs 36,000 crore had been set aside for the scheme in 2025-26, down from Rs 46,000 crore in the previous year.

The Ladki Bahin scheme in Maharashtra currently offers eligible women Rs 1,500 per month. Since its inception in July 2024, the scheme, which offers financial assistance to around 2.53 crore women, has incurred expenses totaling Rs 33,232 crore. Prior to the state Assembly elections in November last year, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), promised in their manifesto to increase the monthly amount to Rs 2,100.

After the Budget presentation, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said Rs 36,000 crore will be allocated for the scheme in FY 2025-26, with special plans to further encourage women groups using the subsidy.

During a press conference after the budget, he said: People are asking why the amount was not increased to Rs 2,100. But, that is in process, we have mentioned it in our manifesto, it is not a printing mistake. We will fulfil the promise, but would need some time for it."

CM Devendra Fadnavis also said: "We are trying to maintain the balance of the budget, but gradually we will announce and increase the amount to Rs 2,100."

There was an increasing sense of optimism among female beneficiaries of the scheme that there would soon be an increase in the amount, with several citing an implied commitment from the CM. However, Minister of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare clarified later that there has been no official announcement regarding a raise.

Tatkare explained that the scheme is a long-term welfare vision and the promised hike will be a gradual process. “A government policy or scheme is implemented over a five-year period. The budget does not mention Rs 2,100 anywhere. Decisions on further enhancements will be taken when deemed appropriate," she said.

Opposition's criticism

Following the announcement of the 2025-26 fiscal budget, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) quickly criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promises from the Assembly polls.

In a statement to the media, Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed disappointment, stating that none of the promises outlined in the government's manifesto were reflected in the budget. He labeled the budget as "bogus" and noted that such a budget has not been seen from any government in recent years.

“No promises made by the government in the manifesto have been fulfilled in the budget. This is a bogus budget. Such a bogus budget has not been presented by any government in the past many years,” Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray also accused the government of not including any of the poll promises in the budget. “Once again it proves that the BJP knows that their Maharashtra govt was elected due to the blessings of the Election Commission, not the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

In a statement, Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the budget, stating that it has become evident that the Mahayuti coalition has failed to deliver on its promises to farmers, women, and the youth of the state. According to Patole, not a single commitment made by the Mahayuti during the elections has been fulfilled in the budget, indicating a betrayal of the people's trust. The Economic Survey Report further exposed the deteriorating state of affairs under the Mahayuti government. Patole emphasized that the budget solidifies the government's failure to address the needs of the people.

“Not a single promise made by the Mahayuti in the elections has been fulfilled in the budget. Therefore, it is clear that the Mahayuti has deceived the people. The Economic Survey Report itself revealed that the Mahayuti has degraded the state. Today, the government has confirmed it through the budget,” Patole said.