Delhi's Mahila Samman Yojana: Delhi woman residents scheduled to get their first instalment by this date; check details

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday (February 20) that women in Delhi will begin receiving Rs 2,500 per month as part of the BJP government's financial aid program by March 8.

This initiative, which was a significant campaign pledge of the BJP, is designed to offer direct financial assistance to women. Previously, the AAP government introduced the Mahila Samman Yojana, providing Rs 1,000 monthly to eligible women over 18 years old, with a future increase planned to Rs 2,100.

As per the news agency PTI, the Delhi Women and Child Development Department has been tasked with creating proposals by Thursday for initiatives aimed at granting Rs 2,500 monthly to women, offering financial support to expectant mothers, and providing assistance to impoverished families for their daughters' weddings.

A Delhi government official informed PTI that the Mahila Samman Yojana is set to be rebranded as the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, with beneficiaries now receiving Rs 2,500 per month, a significant increase from the Rs 1,100 previously distributed by the AAP government.

BJP government first launched the Ladli Behna Yojana, which offered financial assistance to women in the state. Since then many states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, have implemented similar schemes that provide direct cash deposits into women's accounts.

Rekha Gupta, who was elected as the BJP legislature party leader on February 19, emphasized the continued importance of prioritizing financial support for women.

During the lead-up to the Delhi elections, AAP had pledged to provide a monthly aid of Rs 2,100 as one of its key promises. The Mahila Samman Rashi Yojana was introduced in the previous year's Budget, offering eligible women a promised amount of Rs 1,000. In December, the former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, mentioned during an announcement that if AAP were to secure another term in office, the monthly allowance would be enhanced to Rs 2,100.

Besides this, BJP, in it poll manifesto, promised to deliver:

> Women in Delhi will receive Rs 2,500 through the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' program.

> Poor women in Delhi will benefit from a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders.

> Eligible recipients will receive 1 free cylinder on every Holi and Diwali.

> Pregnant women in Delhi will receive six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in support.

> The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been implemented, providing additional health coverage of Rs 50,000.

> The pension for senior citizens aged between 60 and 70 will increase from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

> The Atal Canteen Yojana has been launched, providing meals at a cost of 5 rupees for residents of slums (jhuggi jhopdi) clusters.