Digital arrest scam: NPCI issues guidelines to combat cybercrime, emerging risk

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has released a public advisory to alert the public to an emerging risk in the realm of digital payments - the 'Digital Arrest' scam. As digital transactions gain popularity in India, NPCI emphasizes the critical need to identify and steer clear of online scams to safeguard personal and financial data.

The 'Digital Arrest' scheme is a recent form of cyber scam in which criminals pose as law enforcement authorities, such as police officers or tax officials. Perpetrators reach out to victims, typically through phone or video communication, and deceitfully assert that a legal action has been initiated against the victim or their family for grave crimes, such as money laundering or tax fraud.

Scammers can perpetrate digital arrest scams successfully by conducting thorough research on their potential targets. In certain instances, they may gain access to the victim's personal information, including online shopping records obtained from compromised datasets sold on the dark web. By mentioning the victim's past online purchases, scammers create a facade of credibility, leading the victim to believe that only a law enforcement or government agency could possess such detailed knowledge.

According to NPCI, online fraud continues to evolve, exemplified by the rise of sophisticated scams like 'Digital Arrest' schemes. In these fraudulent activities, scammers pose as law enforcement officials, deceiving individuals into divulging personal information or sending money by fabricating legal scenarios involving the victim or their relatives. This type of scam typically starts with phone communication before progressing to video calls using platforms such as WhatsApp or Skype.

NPCI has issued guidance on recognising signs of a potential ‘Digital Arrest’ scam:

> Be wary of unexpected contact from authorities claiming to be from government agencies like the police, CBI, or customs, particularly if urgent legal action is mentioned.

> Exercise caution if faced with urgency and threats from scammers, who may use fear tactics like threatening arrest or legal consequences.

> Stay vigilant for scammers requesting video calls or attempting to appear official by using police uniforms or background noise.

> Use Support Channels: Report suspicious numbers to the national cybercrime helpline by dialing 1930 or the Department of Telecommunication.

> Be cautious of any requests for sensitive information or payments as they may be fraudulent. Scammers may ask for personal details or demand payments under the guise of resolving a supposed legal issue.

> Terms such as "clearing your name" or "escrow accounts" are commonly used to deceive individuals into transferring money.