Digital investing: Sebi directs for easy access to people with disabilities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated that all stock brokers, mutual funds, exchanges, depositories, and other market intermediaries make their digital platforms accessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs). This directive follows a Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which acknowledged digital access as a fundamental right under the Right to Life and Personal Liberty. SEBI's circular, issued on 31st July 2025, aims to protect investor rights and ensure equal participation in the securities market for individuals with disabilities.

To comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, regulated entities must adhere to global and Indian accessibility standards, such as WCAG 2.1, Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW), and IS 17802 standards for ICT products. Additionally, digital platforms need features like Indian Sign Language videos, captions, descriptive audio, alternative text for images, and accessible PDFs.

SEBI has set strict timelines for compliance, including a full accessibility audit within three months and addressing any gaps within six months. These measures ensure that all investors, regardless of their abilities, can engage with the market efficiently and without barriers.

SEBI also requires firms to appoint a nodal officer for digital accessibility to handle grievances. A clear redressal system with escalation options must be in place for investors facing accessibility issues. The rules extend to new software, websites, and mobile apps developed or purchased by these entities.

Furthermore, SEBI has outlined timelines for firms to submit compliance reports and conduct annual audits to ensure ongoing adherence to accessibility standards. This comprehensive approach not only safeguards investor interests but also promotes a more inclusive financial ecosystem, fostering greater trust and participation in the market.