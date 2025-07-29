EPF, mutual funds, bank accounts: How to appoint or change nominees online  

The first and most important step in protecting your family's financial destiny is designating a nominee for your financial accounts. It ensures that your assets, whether they be provident funds, mutual funds, or savings, are transferred to the appropriate beneficiary upon death. Your heirs will have to endure onerous legal procedures in order to inherit your property if there is no nominee. Fortunately, the majority of banks now offer online nomination services, and it is very easy.

Bank account nomination

It is likely that you can nominate using the net banking website or mobile app of one of the major Indian banks if you have an account there. Go to the "Account Services" or "Service Requests" feature after logging in. You would be able to register or modify a nomination there. Write the nominee's name, birthdate, relationship, and email address or phone number. You might need to provide an OTP to validate the request after it has been submitted. Following a successful submission, the bank will email or SMS the confirmation of the modification. This can be modified whenever you want and if your preferences change. The approval of each account holder may be necessary for a change of nomination in a joint account.

Mutual funds nominee

The process is also digital for investors in mutual funds that use demat accounts, digital platforms like Zerodha, Groww, and Paytm Money, or official registrar websites like CAMS and KFintech. Locate the profile or nominee registration area after logging into your investment platform. The nominee's complete information, including name, birthdate, and relationship, must be provided. Guardian information must be included if the nominee is a minor. The procedure may ask you to e-sign using Aadhaar or finish the verification via OTP. You will be informed as soon as your nomination submission is accepted. Since defaulting can limit future transactions, SEBI now mandates that each folio include a nominee or an opt-out option.

EPF nominee modification

The EPFO member site allows for the modification of nominations for Employee's Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. You must enter your password and Universal Account Number (UAN) to log in. Select the "e-Nomination" option from the "Manage" tab. Prior to selecting one or more nominees and awarding them percentage shares, update the family information. After saving the information, e-sign the document using an OTP connected to your Aadhaar. The change takes effect right away and does not require your employer's consent. In the event of your death, this allows your family members to settle claims more quickly.

Timely nominations

Your financial planning includes making legitimate nominations in your financial accounts. A registered nominee spares your loved ones the burden of paperwork and legalities during already difficult times, whether it be with regard to your bank accounts, mutual fund investments, or EPF savings. Since managing nominations online is so simple, you may periodically review your choices and make changes as needed. However, because it can yield huge rewards tomorrow, it is essential to take the time now.