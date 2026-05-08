EPFO 3.0: When can subscribers withdraw PF money through ATM and UPI?

EPFO subscribers may soon be able to withdraw their provident fund money directly through ATMs and UPI, with the facility likely to go live by the end of May 2026, according to sources quoted by ET Now. The feature is part of the EPFO 3.0 upgrade aimed at modernising the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s digital infrastructure and making PF access faster and more convenient.
Under the new system, EPFO is expected to introduce dedicated ATM cards linked to subscribers’ PF accounts, allowing users to withdraw funds without lengthy paperwork or office visits. The broader EPFO 3.0 rollout, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will also include faster claim settlements, smoother account transfers, and improved digital services.
Reports suggest that withdrawals through ATM or UPI could be capped at 50% of a subscriber’s total PF balance. To use the facility, members will need an active Universal Account Number (UAN) linked with Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, and IFSC code.
The move comes as EPFO reported record activity in FY26. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said EPFO settled 8.31 crore claims during 2025–26, significantly higher than 6.01 crore claims in FY25, reflecting increased digitisation and faster processing of PF-related services.
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EPFO 3.0 withdrawal rules explained
One of the biggest proposed reforms under the EPFO 3.0 framework is UPI-based PF withdrawals, which could allow EPF members to access their provident fund money instantly through digital payment platforms.
Once implemented, subscribers may no longer need to visit EPFO offices or complete lengthy paperwork for withdrawals. While the government has announced several updates regarding EPFO 3.0, the official launch date and detailed operational guidelines are yet to be formally notified.
Simplified EPF withdrawal categories
EPFO has streamlined the earlier 13 withdrawal provisions into three broader categories:
What falls under ‘Essential Needs’?
Members can withdraw PF money for:
Under the revised rules:
Education withdrawals are allowed up to 10 times
Marriage withdrawals are allowed up to 5 times
This marks an improvement over the earlier combined limit of three withdrawals.
What falls under ‘Housing Needs’?
PF withdrawals are permitted for:
What falls under ‘Special Circumstances’?
This category includes:
A key change under the revised framework is that partial withdrawals may be allowed after just 12 months of service. In many cases, members may not be required to provide additional explanations or extensive documentation.
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Higher PF withdrawal amount
Earlier, members could generally withdraw only their own contribution along with accrued interest.
Under the revised framework, the employer’s contribution and corresponding interest may also be included, increasing the overall withdrawable corpus.
New withdrawal flexibility
In several eligible situations, subscribers may be able to withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance.
EPF withdrawal during unemployment
Up to 75% of the PF balance can be withdrawn immediately after job loss
The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after 12 months of unemployment
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Full PF withdrawal is allowed in these cases
Complete PF withdrawal may be permitted in the following situations:
EPFO has also introduced a 25% balance retention safeguard aimed at encouraging long-term retirement savings and ensuring members retain some retirement corpus.