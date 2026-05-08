EPFO 3.0: When can subscribers withdraw PF money through ATM and UPI?

EPFO subscribers may soon be able to withdraw their provident fund money directly through ATMs and UPI, with the facility likely to go live by the end of May 2026, according to sources quoted by ET Now. The feature is part of the EPFO 3.0 upgrade aimed at modernising the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s digital infrastructure and making PF access faster and more convenient.

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Under the new system, EPFO is expected to introduce dedicated ATM cards linked to subscribers’ PF accounts, allowing users to withdraw funds without lengthy paperwork or office visits. The broader EPFO 3.0 rollout, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will also include faster claim settlements, smoother account transfers, and improved digital services.

Reports suggest that withdrawals through ATM or UPI could be capped at 50% of a subscriber’s total PF balance. To use the facility, members will need an active Universal Account Number (UAN) linked with Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, and IFSC code.

The move comes as EPFO reported record activity in FY26. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said EPFO settled 8.31 crore claims during 2025–26, significantly higher than 6.01 crore claims in FY25, reflecting increased digitisation and faster processing of PF-related services.

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MUST READ: EPFO big changes: Pension hike, E-PRAAPTI portal, Form 121 — What PF subscribers should know

EPFO 3.0 withdrawal rules explained

One of the biggest proposed reforms under the EPFO 3.0 framework is UPI-based PF withdrawals, which could allow EPF members to access their provident fund money instantly through digital payment platforms.

Once implemented, subscribers may no longer need to visit EPFO offices or complete lengthy paperwork for withdrawals. While the government has announced several updates regarding EPFO 3.0, the official launch date and detailed operational guidelines are yet to be formally notified.

Simplified EPF withdrawal categories

EPFO has streamlined the earlier 13 withdrawal provisions into three broader categories:

Essential needs

Housing needs

Special circumstances

What falls under ‘Essential Needs’?

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Members can withdraw PF money for:

Medical emergencies

Education expenses

Marriage-related expenses

Under the revised rules:

Education withdrawals are allowed up to 10 times

Marriage withdrawals are allowed up to 5 times

This marks an improvement over the earlier combined limit of three withdrawals.

What falls under ‘Housing Needs’?

PF withdrawals are permitted for:

Buying a house

Constructing a house

Home renovation or repairs

Repayment of home loans

What falls under ‘Special Circumstances’?

This category includes:

Natural calamities

Sudden financial distress

Emergency situations

A key change under the revised framework is that partial withdrawals may be allowed after just 12 months of service. In many cases, members may not be required to provide additional explanations or extensive documentation.

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Higher PF withdrawal amount

Earlier, members could generally withdraw only their own contribution along with accrued interest.

Under the revised framework, the employer’s contribution and corresponding interest may also be included, increasing the overall withdrawable corpus.

New withdrawal flexibility

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In several eligible situations, subscribers may be able to withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance.

EPF withdrawal during unemployment

Up to 75% of the PF balance can be withdrawn immediately after job loss

The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after 12 months of unemployment

MUST READ: EPFO introduces Form 121 under new tax law; replaces Form 15G and 15H

Full PF withdrawal is allowed in these cases

Complete PF withdrawal may be permitted in the following situations:

Retirement at 55 years

Disability

Retrenchment

Voluntary retirement (VRS)

Permanent relocation abroad

Retirement corpus protection

EPFO has also introduced a 25% balance retention safeguard aimed at encouraging long-term retirement savings and ensuring members retain some retirement corpus.