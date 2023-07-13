EPFO: How can employees update their date of exit via the UAN portal?

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members now have the convenience of updating their date of exit from a company themselves using the online platform. This feature allows employees to modify their date of exit in their EPF account easily. However, there are a few prerequisites to keep in mind.

According to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) FAQs, individuals can revise the date of departure only after two months of quitting a job. Also, it’s important to know that the date of departure is not any specific date, but it can be any date in the month. Normally, it’s the date on which your previous employer provides you with your final payment.

Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech, says, “To make use of this facility, employees must ensure that they have activated their UAN (Universal Account Number). Next, link it with a verified Aadhaar number, and receive the one-time password (OTP) for verification.”

Gupta further explains how employees can update the Date of Exit by following these straightforward steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the Member sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in using their UAN and password.

Step 2: Click on the 'Manage' tab and select 'Mark exit.' You can choose the appropriate PF account number from the dropdown list.

Step 3: Enter the Date of Exit and Reason for exit.

Step 4: Request an OTP by click - Request OTP' button and enter the OTP.

Step 5: Select the checkbox, click 'Update,' and then confirm by clicking 'OK.'

A notification will be displayed confirming the successful update of the date of exit.

To verify if the ‘exit date’ has been updated, employees can follow these steps:

Step 1: On the Member e-Sewa portal, select 'Service History' from the 'View' menu.

Step 2: A new tab will appear, presenting a list of all the employers with whom the employee has held EPF accounts. This list will include important details. Some of the details included in the list are the date of joining the EPF, the date of leaving the EPF, and the date of joining the EPS (Employee Pension Scheme). It is essential to note that once you update the date of exit, you cannot change it in any circumstances.