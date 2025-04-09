EPFO launches Aadhaar-based face authentication for UAN generation; check details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated a significant digital transformation by introducing an Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) to streamline the generation and activation of Universal Account Numbers (UAN). This development is expected to enhance user experience by minimising errors and complexities previously associated with the UAN process.

Historically, UAN generation was predominantly managed by employers, resulting in numerous mistakes in personal details such as names and mobile numbers. This often led to delays in UAN activation and limited access to EPFO services, with only 35% of the 1.26 crore UANs issued in the fiscal year 2024-25 being activated by members.

Employees can now independently generate and activate their UANs using the UMANG app combined with the AadhaarFaceRD app, thereby eliminating the need for employer intervention. To initiate the process, users must download and install both applications from the Play Store. The procedure involves navigating to “UAN Allotment and Activation” within the UMANG app, entering the Aadhaar number and linked mobile number, providing consent, and validating the OTP sent to their device. A live photograph is then captured for authentication against Aadhaar records. Once verified, the UAN is generated and sent via SMS, with immediate auto-activation, allowing users to download their e-UAN card instantly.

Authentication process

The Aadhaar-based face authentication system ensures complete identity validation, addressing previous issues of inaccuracies and delays. By automating the activation process and verifying mobile numbers through Aadhaar linkage, the EPFO has markedly improved the efficiency of UAN services. This advancement allows employees swift access to EPFO benefits, including passbook viewing, KYC updates, and claim submissions, significantly enhancing service delivery and reducing onboarding errors.

Employees and employers now have the option to create and activate UAN using the UMANG App and the AadFaceRD App. This innovative process involves using face authentication for enhanced security.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Download and install both the UMANG and AadhaarFaceRD apps from the Google Play Store.

Open the UMANG App and navigate to “UAN Allotment and Activation” under UAN services.

Enter your Aad number and the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Provide consent and validate the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Capture a live photo using the camera on your device.

Once your photo is successfully matched with Aadhaar records, your UAN will be generated and sent to you via SMS.

Face authentication scope

Furthermore, the EPFO's innovative use of face authentication is poised to extend beyond UAN services. Current plans include assisting pensioners with the submission of digital life certificates via the Jeevan Pramaan system. This initiative will be executed in collaboration with My Bharat, where youth volunteers will facilitate the certification process at pensioners' doorsteps, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

