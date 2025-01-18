EPFO news: Now, employees can shift their EPF account to their new employer by themselves

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced reforms to streamline the process of online transfer claims in certain cases. The implementation of this change is anticipated to streamline the PF transfer process, minimizing delays and enhancing efficiency. By utilising Aadhaar and maintaining consistent member information, EPFO is striving to offer a seamless transition for employees changing jobs.

Key Advantages

Quicker Transfers: By removing the need for employer intervention in certain instances, the transfer process is expedited.

Convenient Management: Members have the ability to handle transfers directly on the EPFO portal.

Improved Transparency: Simplified procedures promote clarity and reduce reliance on employers.

For Member IDs linked with the same Universal Account Number (UAN) assigned after October 1, 2017, and connected with Aadhaar, employer intervention is no longer necessary.

Similarly, for transfers between Member IDs associated with different UANs issued post-October 1, 2017, but linked with the same Aadhaar, a simplified process is applicable.

For transfers involving Member IDs linked with a UAN issued before October 1, 2017, and connected with Aadhaar, the same name, date of birth, and gender on both accounts is required for a streamlined transfer process.

Transfers can be made between Member IDs associated with separate UANs, as long as at least one UAN was assigned before October 1, 2017, and is linked with the same Aadhaar number. This is applicable if the name, date of birth, and gender are consistent across Member IDs.

Steps to Link EPF UAN with Aadhaar on EPFO Portal:

Visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa website.

Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha.

Navigate to the ‘Manage’ menu and select the ‘KYC’ option.

On the KYC page, check the box for Aadhaar.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and name as it appears on your Aadhaar card.

Click on ‘save’ to submit the information for verification.

Your Aad details will be cross-checked with UIDAI records.

Upon successful validation, your Aadhaar will be successfully linked to your EPF account.

“This will lead to saving of several person hours both at the end of the employees and the EPFP staff. Moreover, the reduction in timelines and improvement in accuracy will help boost sentiment with the employed class,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease