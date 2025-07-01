EPFO news: Retirement fund body dispels rumours of new pension form requirement

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is at the centre of a recent misinformation issue regarding a supposed new pension form. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has categorically dismissed viral social media claims suggesting that the EPFO has mandated pensioners to fill out a new form to avoid pension discontinuation. This clarification aims to pacify concerns among pensioners who might have been misled by these rumours.

PIB Fact Check, a government initiative to combat fake news, addressed these misleading messages circulating on platforms like WhatsApp. Allegedly, the messages claimed that the EPFO introduced a new form and set a submission deadline of June 30, warning that failure to comply would result in the suspension of monthly pensions. The PIB refuted these claims, stating, "This claim is fake. EPFO has not issued any such directive."

The misinformation included false links purportedly leading to the new form, further adding to the confusion among pensioners. The PIB's statement serves as an assurance to pensioners that no such form has been issued and no deadline exists, thus nullifying any urgency or fear of pension suspension.

Pensioners are advised to remain vigilant and rely only on verified sources for information. The EPFO and PIB recommend checking official announcements on their websites or verified social media accounts. In case of doubts, pensioners should contact EPFO directly through their helplines or visit an office for confirmation.

This incident underscores the rapid spread of misinformation in today’s digitally connected world. Government fact-checking bodies like PIB's Fact Check play a vital role in protecting citizens from scams and fake news that can cause unnecessary panic, especially among vulnerable groups such as pensioners.

Efforts to combat misinformation are crucial, as false claims can lead to widespread confusion and distress. Pensioners and EPF members should exercise caution and only trust communications from authentic government channels to avoid falling prey to such deceptive tactics.

The EPFO’s clear stance and the prompt response by the PIB Fact Check highlight the importance of relying on official communications and staying informed through legitimate sources to prevent the spread of false information. This proactive approach ensures that pensioners remain well-informed and protected from misleading claims that could otherwise cause significant anxiety.