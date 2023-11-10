EPFO starts crediting PF interest for 2022-23: Here's how you can check your EPF balance 

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting interest for financial year 2022-23 to EPF accounts. Subscribers can expect an increase in their total PF balances due to this interest allocation. In a response on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the credit of interest to PF accounts, the regulatory body stated: “The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience.”

Knowing your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance is crucial for tracking your retirement savings. EPFO has made the process convenient through digital platforms. You can check your EPF balance through various methods—the EPFO portal, UMANG mobile app or SMS services. Here’s a simple guide on how to carry out these processes.

Checking through the EPFO Portal

Start by visiting the EPFO portal at www.epfindia.gov.in. Under the "Our Services" tab, choose the e-Passbook option. This directs you to a new page where you'll need to enter your User Name (UAN), password, and captcha code to log in. Upon successful login, click on 'View Passbook,' then select the employer to check the balance. Your EPF balance will be displayed on the screen.

Checking via the UMANG App

The UMANG App provides access to multiple government services. For EPF, download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, register using your phone number, then, under the “All Services” tab, find and select ‘EPFO’. Choose ‘Employee Centric Services’, then ‘View Passbook’. Fill in your UAN and OTP received on your registered mobile number. Once logged in, you can view your EPF balance.

Checking through SMS

For this service, your UAN number must be linked to your KYC details (Aadhaar or PAN). If this is set up, you can check your EPF balance by sending an SMS in the format “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899. ‘ENG’ is for receiving the message in English. You can replace 'ENG' with the first three letters of your preferred language.

In summary, monitoring your EPF balance is not just about convenience, it also provides an accurate estimate of your savings. Your EPF account is your financial safety net post-retirement, so efficiently managing it and keeping an eye on its status is crucial. Whether through the EPFO portal, SMS, missed call service, or UMANG app, regularly checking your EPF balance ensures effective financial planning. Invest wisely, knowing your retirement fund is secure and growing.

