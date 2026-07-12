EPFO to credit 8.25% interest by July 15. Do you know how your PF interest is actually calculated?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it will complete the credit of 8.25% interest for FY 2025-26 into nearly 34 crore EPF accounts by July 15, much earlier than the October-November timeline seen in previous years. More than ₹1.44 lakh crore will be credited to subscribers through EPFO's new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform.

Advertisement

As members wait for the interest to reflect in their passbooks, many still don't know how EPF interest is actually calculated. Contrary to popular belief, the interest is calculated every month on the running balance, but credited only once a year.

How EPF interest is calculated

The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 has been retained at 8.25% per annum, marking the third consecutive year at the same rate.

Interest is calculated every month using a simple formula:

Monthly Interest = Opening EPF Balance × Annual Interest Rate ÷ 12

Since the annual interest rate is 8.25%, the effective monthly rate works out to approximately 0.6875% (0.688%).

However, the monthly interest isn't deposited every month. Instead, EPFO calculates the interest on the closing balance at the end of each month, accumulates it throughout the financial year and credits the total amount to the member's account after the financial year ends.

Advertisement

This annual credit is why many subscribers do not see interest reflected in their passbooks during the year.

EPF Interest Calculation at 8.25%: Key Facts

Parameter Details EPF Interest Rate (FY 2025-26) 8.25% per annum Monthly Interest Rate Approximately 0.688% (8.25% ÷ 12) Interest Calculation Calculated every month on the running balance Interest Credit Credited once a year after the financial year ends Interest Basis Closing EPF balance of the previous month New Monthly Contributions Start earning interest from the following month Annual Credit Date Reflected after year-end; FY26 interest to be credited by July 15, 2026 Interest on EPS? No. EPS contributions do not earn interest

MUST READ: New EPF Scheme 2026: Want a bigger retirement corpus? Here's how you can increase your PF savings

What balance earns interest?

A common misconception is that interest is calculated on the balance at the end of the financial year.

Advertisement

In reality, EPFO calculates interest every month on the closing balance of the previous month.

New contributions made during a particular month begin earning interest only from the following month after they are credited to the account.

Once the annual interest is credited, it becomes part of the opening balance for the next financial year, allowing members to benefit from annual compounding.

Illustrative EPF Interest at 8.25%

EPF Balance Annual Interest @ 8.25% Balance After Interest ₹5 lakh ₹41,250 ₹5,41,250 ₹10 lakh ₹82,500 ₹10,82,500 ₹25 lakh ₹2,06,250 ₹27,06,250 ₹50 lakh ₹4,12,500 ₹54,12,500 ₹1 crore ₹8,25,000 ₹1,08,25,000

Note: These are illustrative figures assuming the balance remained unchanged throughout FY 2025-26. Actual EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and varies depending on contributions, withdrawals and transfers.

Employer's full contribution

Another important point many subscribers miss is that interest is not calculated on the employer's entire 12% contribution.

Out of the employer's statutory contribution:

8.33% goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), which does not earn interest.

Only the remaining 3.67% is deposited into the EPF account, where it earns the notified EPF interest.

The employee's entire 12% contribution, however, goes to the EPF account and earns interest.

For instance, if the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 applies:

Employee contribution: ₹1,800

Employer contribution to EPS: ₹1,250

Employer contribution to EPF: ₹550

The total monthly contribution to the interest-bearing EPF account is ₹2,350, while the EPS contribution does not generate any interest.

Advertisement

Why interest may not yet reflect

EPFO has said the FY 2025-26 interest credit is currently undergoing field-level verification before being deposited into nearly 34 crore accounts to eliminate errors.

The organisation says this is the first large-scale interest distribution through its upgraded Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform.

EPF still offers attractive returns

At 8.25%, EPF continues to remain one of India's most rewarding low-risk savings avenues.

Compared with many traditional investment options, EPF offers relatively higher returns along with government backing and tax benefits.

Investment Option Indicative Annual Return EPF 8.25% Fixed Deposits 2%–7.5% Savings Account Up to 4% Government Securities Up to 7%

Members expecting the FY 2025-26 interest credit can check their updated balance through the EPFO Member Passbook portal, UMANG app or by logging in using their Universal Account Number (UAN). With interest expected to be credited by July 15, subscribers should also ensure their KYC details are updated, as incomplete records remain one of the most common reasons for delays in interest credits and claim settlements.