Festive Bonus: Tamil Nadu govt announces special Pongal bonus for employees, teachers, pensioners 

Pongal bonus: The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special Pongal bonus for its employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners, and former village administrative officers (VAOs) in celebration of the Tamil festival Pongal for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

In an official statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu has set aside Rs 163.81 Crores for Pongal bonus and Special Pay for C & D Category Employees, Pensioners, Family Pensioners, and Former Village Assistants for the year 2023–2024.

Bonus amount

> According to the announcement, teachers and employees in the C & D Group will be eligible for a special pay of up to Rs 3,000.

> Employees who meet the criteria of being eligible for consolidated wages, special time-scale pay, or have completed a minimum of 240 days of service during the 2023–2024 financial year will be entitled to receive a special bonus of Rs 1,000. This bonus applies to both full-time and part-time employees.

> The Pongal gift for pensioners in C & D Groups, as well as family pensioners and former village administrative officers, including former assistants and helpers, will be Rs 500.

2024 Bonus

Last year, the government opted to provide Adhoc Bonus for Pongal. This bonus was equivalent to 30 days of emoluments, with a maximum limit of Rs.3,000. It was given to all regular and temporary government employees in C and D Groups, as well as employees of Local Bodies and Aided Educational Institutions, including teachers on regular pay scales.

Additionally, a Special Adhoc Bonus of Rs.1000 was granted to full-time and part-time employees paid from contingencies or special pay scales for the fiscal year 2022-2023.