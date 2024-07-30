Flipkart Pay brings all its payments, fintech services under one unified interface. Check details

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has brought all its fintech offerings under a single vertical- ‘Flipkart Pay’, which will offer seamless payment experience to shoppers. This has been done ahead of the festive season, which will start from Raksha Bandhan next month. The service's main aim is to enhance customer engagement and streamline the payment experience.

Launching it with a fresh tagline - ‘Flipkart Pay - Pay, Save & Earn’, the platform integrates various services, including Flipkart UPI, recharges and bill payments, Flipkart Pay Later, the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, insurance, gift cards, and EMIs.

The company said: “This would allow customers to get a (better) experience right from the touchpoint, making it a one-stop-destination for them to avail of Flipkart's constructs of affordability and accessibility.”

The firm said that ‘Flipkart Pay’ signifies a new vision for its payments and fintech products which would improve the way customers shop online by making transactions easier, faster, and more secure.

“The Flipkart Pay platform aims to provide customers an enriching shopping journey, enabling them to make the most of Flipkart's range of offerings ahead of the festive season,” the firm said.

Flipkart has recently diversified its range of services to include insurance, aligning with its commitment to simplifying the digital payments experience for its customers. With the introduction of Flipkart UPI and the enhancement of the Recharges and Bill Payments category, the company has reinforced its standing in the financial services sector.

“This is providing a convenient and hassle-free payment solution for millions of users,” it said.

Since its entry into the financial technology sector in 2013 through the introduction of gift cards, Flipkart has methodically broadened its array of financial services. The primary objective is to democratize the availability of convenient payment methods. Progressing along this path, Flipkart unveiled the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, which has garnered a user base exceeding 4 million individuals. Further solidifying its dedication to enriching the shopping journey for its clientele, Flipkart recently presented Flipkart Pay Later, granting patrons the convenience of making purchases through flexible EMI-based payment alternatives.