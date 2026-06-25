From UPI withdrawals to 72-hour settlements: What EPFO 3.0 could mean for you

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade that aims to make provident fund services faster, simpler and more accessible for millions of subscribers. Among the biggest changes is the proposed facility allowing EPF members to withdraw their provident fund savings directly into their bank accounts through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

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The move is expected to significantly reduce paperwork, eliminate delays and make PF withdrawals more convenient for employees.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a technology-driven initiative focused on digitising and automating key provident fund services. The upgraded system is expected to enable instant fund transfers, paperless claim processing and quicker settlements through UPI integration and enhanced digital infrastructure.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that testing of the UPI-based withdrawal facility has been completed and the service is likely to be launched soon. However, an official rollout date has not yet been announced.

According to the minister, EPF withdrawals made through the new system will be credited directly into members' bank accounts.

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Current process versus EPFO 3.0

Under the existing system, subscribers must submit withdrawal claims through the EPFO portal, undergo KYC verification and often wait for employer approvals before funds are released. In cases involving documentation mismatches or employment record issues, the process can take even longer.

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EPFO 3.0 seeks to simplify this process. Subscribers are expected to be able to check their eligible withdrawal amount through platforms such as UMANG, generate a QR code and transfer funds directly into their linked bank accounts. The upgraded framework is designed to minimise manual intervention and significantly reduce settlement timelines.

The auto-settlement limit has already been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing larger claims to be processed automatically.

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Eight major changes expected

According to Suresh Thakuri, HR Executive at Star Cement, the new framework introduces several important changes aimed at balancing easier access to funds with long-term retirement security.

One of the most significant reforms is the simplification of withdrawal categories. More than 13 withdrawal clauses are expected to be consolidated into three broad categories—essential needs, housing and special circumstances—making the process easier for members to understand.

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Another proposed change is the reduction in the minimum service requirement for certain withdrawals. Employees may be able to access funds for purposes such as marriage, higher education and housing after just one year of service, compared to the current requirement of five to seven years in many cases.

The new framework may also allow members facing emergencies to withdraw up to 100% of the eligible amount under specific categories by combining employee and employer contributions.

For workers who lose their jobs, access to funds could become quicker. Members may be allowed to withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance after one month of unemployment.

However, EPFO is also introducing safeguards to protect retirement savings. A minimum portion of the corpus may remain locked during active employment to ensure continued wealth accumulation through compounding.

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The rules surrounding final settlement after unemployment are also expected to change. While partial withdrawals may be available after one month, complete settlement could require a longer unemployment period.

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Additionally, lump-sum withdrawals from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) under Form 10C may be subject to a longer waiting period, encouraging workers to remain invested until they qualify for a monthly pension.

Why it matters

EPFO manages a corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and serves crores of subscribers across India. With payroll additions continuing to grow, the organisation is under increasing pressure to provide faster and more efficient services.

If implemented as planned, EPFO 3.0 could mark one of the most significant reforms in India's social security ecosystem, making PF access quicker while preserving the long-term objective of retirement savings.

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