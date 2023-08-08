HDFC ERGO unveils ‘here’ app to redefine consumer experience

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India’s second-largest private sector insurer, has introduced the “here” app, an innovative platform that aims to address consumer concerns related to health and mobility by offering a wide range of features with reliable information and convenient solutions for a less stressful life. From challan notifications, PUC checks, telematics to health calculators, the app leverages technology to deliver more than just insurance.

“At HDFC ERGO, we believe that technology is the key to meeting the evolving needs of today’s customers. With ‘here’, we’ve created an inclusive digital ecosystem that provides accurate, trusted information 24/7. We envision ‘here’ becoming a preferred platform nationwide, empowering users to make informed decisions and be ‘Seriously Helpful’ in times of need. This ecosystem will enhance engagement with our customers, building trust and supporting the ‘Insurance for All’ initiative by 2047,” said Anuj Tyagi, Joint Managing Director, HDFC ERGO.

The app’s launch marks a new era of digital innovation for the company that goes beyond insurance policies and claims, addressing customers’ everyday needs such as mobility, healthcare, and travel. The focus is on to provide something beyond insurance to public said Tyagi.

The app is available for free to Android and iOS users, with plans to introduce subscription-based features in the future.

Key Features of ‘here’ (Health Ecosystem):

Healthcare Calculators (BMI, Diabetes, Heartbeat)

Expense Estimator (AI-powered engine for medical procedure cost estimates)

Patient Connect (Connect with verified users for medical experiences)

Care Guide (Personal health assistant for finding doctors and hospitals)

Wellness Corner (Savings on medicines, health assessments, breathing exercises)

Health Content (Verified medical procedures, wellness tips, superfoods)

‘here.auto’ (Motor Ecosystem):

Challan Notifications

PUC Checks and Reminders

Insurance Expiry Reminders

Towing Services

All Things EV (Charging stations, EV options, total cost of ownership)

In FY23, HDFC ERGO issued over 10 million policies digitally, settling 520,000 motor claims in a paperless mode.