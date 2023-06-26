'Last opportunity': EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11

Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till July 11.

This is the second extension of the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, it was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023. The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation said in a statement.

Employers have been given three months time for uploading wage details online, said Ministry of Labour & Employment.

"16.06 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options have been received till 26.06.2023. Last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options by employees is extended to 11.07.2023," the ministry said.

Any eligible pensioner/member who on account of any issue in the updation of KYC, faces difficulty in submitting an online application for validation of option / joint option, may immediately lodge such grievance on EPFiGMS for resolution, as per the statement.