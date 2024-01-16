ICICI Pru AMC launches ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund, NFO closes on Jan 29. Here’s what you need to know

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty50Value 20 Index Fund. The offering aims to provide returns that closely correspond to its benchmark Nifty50 Value 20 Index returns, subject to tracking error. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on January 15 and closes on 29. The 20 constituents in the portfolio will be from the Nifty50 Index.
The value stocks in the underlying index are shortlisted based on parameters like Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), Price Earnings Ratio(PE), Price to Book Value Ratio(PB) and Dividend Yield (DY).
Stock Selection Criteria in the underlying index
Why invest in ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund?
The individual constituent weight in the index is capped at 15%, and the same is reviewed and rebalanced annually in December.
Rolling Period Returns
Chintan Haria, Principal- Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential, said, “In elevated market conditions, value investing as a style tends to do well. Investing in ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Value 20 Index Fund allows an investor access to value companies from the Nifty 50 universe. Over a full market cycle, the value strategy aims to deliver diversification and downside resilience and has the potential to outperform broader market indices.”
By tracking the top 20 most value-oriented blue-chip companies, the scheme offers wealth creation opportunities for investors. Historically, the Nifty 50Value 20 Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 Index on 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods with lower volatility and better downside risk limitations than the Nifty 50.
