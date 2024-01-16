Will EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum credit level up your culinary adventures? Here’s what you should know

IndusInd Bank today launched the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card in collaboration with EazyDiner. With no joining fees and a host of other benefits to ensure that everybody enjoys fabulous dining experiences, this card distinguishes itself as an entry-level variant from the existing EazyDiner credit card by IndusInd Bank and EazyDiner.

This credit card is poised to transform the dining landscape for cardholders with a taste for diverse restaurant experiences. It provides an additional discount of Rs 500 while paying through the EazyDiner App via PayEazy for both dining and takeaways at select restaurants. This co-branded card comes with a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership for three months, which provides guaranteed discounts from 25% to 50% at over 2,000 premium restaurants without any joining or annual fees. Furthermore, cardholders can enjoy the renewal of their Prime membership upon spending Rs 30,000 every 90 days.

The card offers up to 2 reward points on every Rs 100 spent, and in addition to the discounts, the reward points earned can be redeemed instantly against dining bills on the EazyDiner app. Cardholders can also earn 2,000 reward points upon spending Rs 30,000 every 90 days.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing at IndusInd Bank, said, "According to industry data, the Indian Foodservice Market size is estimated at USD 69.78 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 125.06 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.21%, implying immense possibilities in the food service market in India, both in dining and takeaway."

“In alignment with this trend and to benefit our customers, we are excited to unveil a fresh and compelling credit card proposition in collaboration with EazyDiner that offers customers an enhanced dining experience," he added.

Kapil Chopra, Founder of EazyDiner, says, "Imagine getting an extra discount of up to Rs 1500 in a month when you eat out. That's how rewarding it is going to be. In line with this vision, we’re proud to introduce a Credit Card product in India that offers our broad customer base a new level of freedom. We have brought this very accessible card as the second edition of our partnership with IndusInd Bank, which is lifetime free, i.e., no annual fee."

The EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card presents a compelling proposition for savvy consumers seeking to maximise their savings while indulging in culinary delights. With an enticing joining bonus of 500 EazyPoints and a complimentary 3-month EazyDiner Prime membership, cardholders are not only rewarded from the outset but also granted exclusive access to up to 50% discounts each time they dine out. This unique offering can encourage customers to explore the gastronomic wonders of their city and country, providing an unprecedented opportunity to savour diverse cuisines without breaking the bank.