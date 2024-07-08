ITR filing 2024: List of banks for tax payment, refund process, demand notice and more

The July 31 deadline for filing your income tax returns (ITR) is fast approaching. Taxpayers can now pay their taxes online through the e-filing portal.

If your tax liability exceeds the TDS (tax deducted at source) paid during the year, you'll need to settle the outstanding amount. This can be done online through any of the 28 authorized banks by the Income Tax Department. Some of these banks include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India.

List of Authorized Banks for Tax Payments

Axis Bank

Bandhan Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

City Union Bank

DCB Bank

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

IndusInd Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Karnataka Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

RBL Bank

State Bank of India

South Indian Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Refund Process

If your TDS and TCS (tax collected at source) payments exceed your tax liability, the tax department will issue a refund. This refund is typically processed within a few days or weeks and will be credited to the bank account linked to your e-portal account.

Tax professionals note that processing income tax returns typically takes 15 to 45 days from the date of e-verification. For those using the offline verification method (ITR-V form), the process may take longer.

"The time taken by the tax department to process a return can vary widely," said Amit Bansal, Partner - Direct Tax at Singhania & Co. "While some returns are processed the same day or within a month, others may take six months to a year, depending on the department's discretion and efficiency."

After an ITR is processed, taxpayers receive an Intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. No intimation can be issued after nine months from the end of the financial year in which the return was filed. For ITRs filed for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25), taxpayers should expect to receive this notice by December 31, 2024.

What to Do if Your ITR Isn't Processed

If your ITR isn't processed in a timely manner, you can lodge a complaint via the "Grievance" tab on the income tax portal or contact the Central Processing Centre (CPC) helpline.

Factors Affecting ITR Processing Time

Several factors can influence how long it takes to process your ITR, including:

The type of ITR form used

The complexity of the return

The number of claims for deductions or exemptions

Whether these claims are already covered in Form 16

Simpler forms like ITR-1, used by individuals with straightforward income, are processed faster than more complex forms like ITR-3, which involve business or professional income.

Intimations After ITR Processing

Once your ITR is processed, you'll receive an intimation notice under Section 143(1), which can indicate one of the following: