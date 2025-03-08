Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maiya Samman Yojana beneficiaries to get monthly assistance on these dates; details here

Direct cash benefits are pouring in for women nationwide in honor of International Women's Day. Today, Delhi's chief minister, Rekha Gupta, is expected to introduce the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, offering Rs ,500 to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Delhi. Additionally, key states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be disbursing the next round of payments under similar Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.

Applicants eligible for Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly anticipating the upcoming payment. Ahead of International Women's Day 2025, the Maharashtra government confirmed that the outstanding payments will be transferred to the bank accounts of 2.52 crore eligible women on March 7.

The update was shared by Maharashtra's Women and Child Welfare Minister, Aditi Tatkare, underscoring the program's objective of empowering women through financial support.

The total honorarium for the 8th and 9th instalments in February and March will be Rs 3,000 (Rs 1,500 + Rs 1,500) as mentioned in the social media update. According to the minister's social media status, these funds will be deposited by March 7, 2025.

"Women's Day gift for my beloved sisters! On the eve of Women's Day, all eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bhaeen Yojana will be given benefits for the months of February and March. A two-month honorarium of Rs. 3,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries by March 7, 2025," Aditi Tatkare wrote on X.

Eligibility for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, introduced by the Maharashtra government, aims to offer financial support to women, promoting their economic self-reliance and social well-being. Through the program, eligible women aged 21 to 65 will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In order to qualify for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Resides in Maharashtra

Be married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or in a state of destitution, with one unmarried woman per family also eligible

Fall within the age range of 21 to 65 years

Maintain a personal bank account linked to Aadhaar

Have a family income not exceeding Rs 2.50 lakh annually.

Application process

To apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana, women who are unable to do so online may submit their applications either online or offline at designated centers such as Anganwadi Sevikas, Supervisors, Head Sevikas, Setu Suvidha Kendras, Gram Sevikas, Community Resource Persons (CRPs), ASHA Sevikas, Ward Officers, City Mission Managers (CMMs), Municipal Balwadi Sevikas, Help Desk Heads, and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras. There is no application fee required.

Applicants are required to provide accurate information including their name, date of birth, and address as per their Aad card. Additionally, they must input their bank details and mobile numbers correctly.

Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana

The Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana is a welfare program designed to offer financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month to economically disadvantaged women throughout the state. Aimed at empowering women and enhancing their financial security, this initiative is accessible to women between the ages of 18 and 50 who are part of households with ration cards issued by the Jharkhand government.

Initially, the scheme provided Rs 1,000 monthly, which was later raised to Rs 2,500 in December 2024 to bolster women's economic stability. The most recent payment was made on January 7, 2025, with pending disbursements for February and March expected to be processed shortly.

Upcoming Payment Schedule

According to the program's official website, eligible women will receive their financial assistance before the 15th of each month. The stipulated sum of Rs 2,500 will be promptly deposited into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, guaranteeing a smooth and transparent distribution process.

Eligibility

Eligible individuals must be residents of Jharkhand and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 50 years.

It is necessary to have an Aadhaar-linked bank account in order to participate in the scheme.

Women without Aadhaar-linked bank accounts can still utilize the benefits of the scheme, but it will become mandatory to link their accounts with Aadhaar after a specified period.

Families possessing a ration card issued by the Jharkhand state government are categorized into different types, including the Green Ration Card, Yellow Ration Card (Antyodaya Anna Yojana - AAY), Pink Ration Card (Priority Household Card - PHH), and White Ration Card (Kerosene Oil Ration Card - K-Oil).

Application process

Online Application

Visit the official portal: https://mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in/

Fill out the necessary details and upload scanned documents.

Submit the application online and monitor progress through the portal.

Offline Application Process

Anganwadi workers and assistants will distribute forms free of charge to households.

Rural beneficiaries can submit their applications at special camps held at the panchayat level, while urban applicants must submit their forms at ward or Anganwadi center special camps.

Applicants must be physically present at the camp for Aadhaar and photo verification.

Officials will carefully review the applicant's eligibility, documents, and bank details before approving the application.