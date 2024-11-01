scorecardresearch
LPG prices: 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder price hiked to Rs 1,802 from Nov 1; check updated rates

In addition to Delhi, the cost of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also risen in Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The current retail prices are Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.

LPG rates: Effective November 1, commercial LPG cylinders in metro cities will be priced at Rs 1,802, up from the previous rate of Rs 1,740. This increase follows a recent announcement by oil marketing companies to raise the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi by Rs 62. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly price hike for the 19-kg LPG cylinder.

In addition to the recent increase, oil marketing companies raised the rate of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 48.50 on October 1, setting the retail price in Delhi at Rs 1,740. In September, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was increased by Rs 39, with the retail price set at Rs 1,691.50. In August, a price hike of Rs 8.50 was announced, bringing the cylinder's retail price to Rs 1,652.50.

The escalation in pricing is not exclusive to Delhi, as the cost of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also risen in Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The current retail prices are Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.

Furthermore, the cost of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has risen by Rs 15, whereas the rates for 14.2 kg cylinders remain steady.

Published on: Nov 01, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
