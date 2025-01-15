Mahakumbh 2025: Airfares surge, Bhopal-Prayagraj bookings see 500% hike in cost

The Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj has seen a notable increase in both airfares and bookings after it started on January 13, 2025. The surge in demand for flights to Prayagraj, driven by the millions of devotees attending the religious event, has resulted in a significant rise in air ticket prices. A recent report by travel portal ixigo sheds light on the extent of the price hike and the concurrent spike in travel demand.

The surge in demand for flights to the city of Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh period, from January 13 to February 26, 2025, has led to a significant rise in airfares. According to a report by ixigo, the one-way airfare from Bhopal to Prayagraj has seen a significant increase, rising by 498% to reach Rs 17,796 from Rs 2,977 last year.

For a one-way journey from Delhi to Prayagraj has increased by 21%, now averaging at Rs 5,748. Similarly, the Mumbai-Prayagraj route has experienced a 13% hike in airfares, now priced at Rs 6,381. For travelers flying from Delhi (DEL) to Prayagraj (IXD) on Thursday, January 16, the fares are as follows: IndiGo - Rs 19,497, Alliance Air (Air India) - Rs 23,727, and SpiceJet - Rs 26,215.

Passengers departing from the IT hub Bengaluru can expect a 41% increase in ticket prices, now at Rs 11,158. Similarly, those traveling from Ahmedabad will experience a 41% jump in fares, priced at rs 10,364.

The most significant rise in ticket costs can be seen for flights departing from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, with prices soaring to Rs 17,796 from Rs 2,977 last year, marking an astounding 498% increase.

For travelers flying from cities in Uttar Pradesh, flights to Prayagraj from Lucknow and Varanasi have become more expensive by 3-21%, according to the analysis.

According to a recent analysis by ixigo, flight bookings to Prayagraj have seen a significant surge of 162% year-on-year. In comparison, bookings to Lucknow have increased by 42% and Varanasi by 127% during the period from January 13 to February 26.

Ixigo also noted that Prayagraj is now linked to more than 20 destinations through direct and one-stop flights, a notable improvement from just one connection from Delhi during the previous Maha Kumbh event.

"One-way airfares from major metros to Prayagraj and surrounding airports are averaging between Rs 7,000-10,000 if booked 30 days in advance. However, on certain routes like Bhopal-Prayagraj, fares are reaching up to Rs 17,000 one way due to peak demand and limited flight availability," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said.

According to ixigo, Prayagraj, which once had limited air connectivity, now boasts direct connections to over 20 destinations via both direct and one-stop flights. This enhanced accessibility represents a substantial improvement compared to the previous Maha Kumbh event, where only one direct flight route from Delhi was available. Air India recently announced that beginning January 25, they will be offering daily Delhi-Prayagraj services until February 28 in order to accommodate the increased travel demand.

The uptick in air travel to Prayagraj is mirrored by an uptick in train reservations for the same timeframe. The Kumbh Mela, a significant event that occurs every 12 years, is attracting a large number of devotees. Some spiritual leaders suggest that the celestial alignments for this year's gathering are occurring only once in a span of 144 years, adding a profound layer of spiritual significance to make this year's event even more special.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh in 2025 is anticipated to be one of the most momentous and well-attended religious gatherings in India's history. With increased demand for flights and trains, along with limited availability on certain routes, airfares to Prayagraj and nearby areas have seen a significant increase.