Maharashtra government announces Diwali bonus for women under Ladki Bahin Yojana; check details

The Maharashtra government has announced the Diwali Bonus 2024 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to offer financial aid to women in the state. As per the latest notification, eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 in the fourth and fifth instalment payments directly deposited into their bank accounts through the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024 initiative.

The Maharashtra state government is set to issue the October and November installments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana in advance as a Diwali Bonus. So far, more than 94,000 female beneficiaries in Maharashtra have already received this advanced payment in their bank accounts.

The introduction of the Diwali bonus offer by officials aims to provide financial support to women, empowering them to celebrate Diwali without any financial worries. The Maharashtra state government is preparing to release the 4th and 5th Installments of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of schedule, providing women with Rs. 3000 in October instead of the usual Rs. 1500. The Diwali Bonus will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible women who have registered for the Ladki bahin Yojana and have received prior installments.

About the scheme

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme, launched by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti coalition government, is a notable initiative inspired by the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' previously implemented in Madhya Pradesh under the governance of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Launched on Raksha Bandhan, this scheme has now been integrated into the supplementary budget of Maharashtra by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

The scheme is expected to necessitate an annual allocation of Rs 46,000 crore from the State exchequer. It aims to provide monthly financial assistance to women aged between 21 and 65 from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with an annual income limit set at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The financial scheme is aimed at assisting women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Maharashtra. The programme aims to cater to a diverse group of women, particularly those living below the poverty line or with limited income.

Top points

The scheme is open to female residents of Maharashtra only.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Maharashtra.

Women applying must be between the ages of 21 to 65 years old.

Married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, and destitute women are all eligible to apply.

Applicants must have a bank account in their name in any bank.

The total family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

How to apply for the scheme

The application deadline for the Ladli Behna Yojana in Maharashtra has been extended until October 15. Women who have not yet applied for this scheme now have the opportunity to submit their applications before the new deadline.

Online process

To enroll online, individuals must access the Ladki Behen Maharashtra portal where the Mazhi Ladki Behen scheme is featured. A link for Applicant Login is prominently displayed on the homepage. Upon clicking, applicants will be directed to a new page where they are prompted to Create an Account.

It is crucial to diligently complete all fields on the registration form, including name, password, and address. Once all required information is entered, applicants should carefully review their details before selecting the sign-up option to complete the process.

One will need these documents: Aadhaar Card, Identity Card or Certificate, Bank Account details, Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, Age Proof, Ration Card, Passport Size Photograph,

Income Proof, Ration cards, Domicile certificate, Birth Certificate, Voter IDs.

Offline

If women are unable to apply online, they can reach out to various designated individuals such as Anganwadi Sevak, Supervisor, Chief Sevak, Setu Suvidha Kendra, Gram Sevak, Group Resource Person (CRP), ASHA Sevak, Ward Officer, CMM (City Mission Manager), Mnpa Balwadi Sevak, Help Room Head, or Your Sarkar Seva Kendra for assistance with both online and offline application processes. There is no fee charged for submitting this application.

It is important to ensure that the applicant's name, date of birth, and address are accurately entered as per Aad card information. Additionally, bank details and mobile number should be filled in correctly.