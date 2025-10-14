NPCI approves Curie Money rollout, merging UPI payments with mutual fund growth

Fintech platform Curie Money has received final approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), officially exiting its Closed User Group (CUG) phase and going live for all users on Android and iOS.

The company, which aims to redefine how Indians save and spend, combines the growth potential of regulated liquid mutual funds with the everyday convenience of UPI payments. With this integration, users can earn daily returns while retaining instant liquidity for their transactions — a model inspired by global money market systems.

“Receiving NPCI’s final approval reinforces our vision of building India’s first UPI app that grows your money,” said Arindam Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Curie Money. “This is a step towards money that grows daily and yet remains instantly available to access — a brand new way to banking.”

Curie’s ecosystem is built in partnership with YES Bank and asset management companies including ICICI Prudential and Bajaj Finserv, ensuring regulatory compliance and reliability.

The approval follows Curie’s $1.2 million seed funding in December 2024, led by India Quotient, with participation from institutional and angel investors. The funding is being used to scale technology, strengthen the core team, and expand partnerships nationwide.

Drawing inspiration from markets like the US and Europe, where money market accounts are widely adopted, Curie seeks to bridge India’s gap between returns and liquidity. Currently, the platform enables users to earn up to 6.7% CAGR on liquid mutual funds while paying via UPI using an instant redemption system — ensuring that payments are processed seamlessly by redeeming funds into the linked bank account.

Now open to all users across India, Curie marks a new phase in smart, secure, and growth-driven digital banking, where saving and spending no longer exist in isolation.