PAN card scam: PIB alerts India Post Payments Bank a/c holders on fraud; check details

PAN card scam: Many customers of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) are being targeted by a phishing scam. They are receiving messages instructing them to update their PAN card details or risk having their bank accounts blocked. These messages contain a suspicious link that leads customers to scammers.

The Fact Check team of the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has verified that these messages are fraudulent. India Post has not and will not send such messages. It is advised that the public avoid clicking on any links or sharing personal information.

In a post on social media platform X, PIB said: "Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. This claim is #Fake @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages.”

Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck:



❌ This claim is #Fake



➡️ @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages



➡️ Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/B7CEdp0g2f — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 4, 2025

What is the scam?

Phishing refers to a form of online deception wherein a fraudulent individual sends a message meant to deceive a victim into disclosing sensitive personal data or installing harmful software (e.g. ransomware) on their system.

The scammers deceive recipients by sending deceptive alerts, warning that not updating PAN details will lead to the customer's IPPB account being blocked within 24 hours. These messages may appear authentic, but they are just one component of a broader phishing scheme designed to steal valuable personal and financial data. Phishing involves cybercriminals tricking individuals into disclosing sensitive information like passwords, PINs, or account numbers.

How to be safe

IPPB recently posted on social media about the importance of maintaining financial security through safe digital banking practices. The post emphasized the need to regularly update passwords, steer clear of fake customer care numbers, monitor accounts diligently, and avoid clicking on suspicious links. It also advised caution when using public Wi-Fi and stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of banking communications. In the ever-evolving world of digital banking, staying informed and making smart banking decisions is crucial for safeguarding your financial well-being.

“Regularly update passwords, avoid fake customer care numbers, monitor your accounts, and avoid suspicious links. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi, and always verify the authenticity of banking communications. Your financial security matters, stay informed and bank smart!”

Keep your finances secure with safe digital banking practices! Regularly update passwords, avoid fake customer care numbers, monitor your accounts, and avoid suspicious links. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi, and always verify the authenticity of banking communications. Your… pic.twitter.com/nGBA9xvMHz — India Post Payments Bank (@IPPBOnline) December 31, 2024

Things to note

When receiving messages, exercise caution as they may falsely present themselves as coming from reliable organizations. Approach urgent requests with skepticism.

Avoid sharing sensitive information such as PAN, Aadhaar, or bank details through unsecured platforms.

Regularly monitor your bank account for any unauthorized transactions.

Educate yourself on various scam schemes and how to detect them effectively.

