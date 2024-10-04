PM-KISAN 18th instalment to be released on Oct 5: How to check account balance, eligibility, eKYC process

PM-KISAN 18th installment: The next installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be released on Saturday, October 5, 2024, wherein 9.5 crore farmers in the country are expected to get Rs 2,000 per head. The government will be spending Rs 20,000 crore in total for this installment.

The initiative, introduced in 2018 by the NDA administration, aims to offer monetary support to small and marginal farming households nationwide. Qualified farmers receive an annual grant of Rs 6,000 in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each through direct transfer to their bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The previous installment, the 17th in the series, was released on June 18, 2024. Approximately 9.25 crore farmers received a payment of Rs 2,000, resulting in an additional 25 lakh farmers becoming beneficiaries.

Enrollment status

To determine if they meet the criteria and verify enrollment in the scheme, farmers can follow these steps:

> Visit the official PM-KISAN website.

> Access the beneficiary list page.

> Input information for state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

> Select 'Get Report' to review the beneficiary list and confirm inclusion of their name.

Beneficiary status

To determine their beneficiary status under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers can conveniently check online by following these steps:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website and go to the "Beneficiary Status" section.

Provide either your Aad number or account number.

Click on the "Get Data" button to access your beneficiary status and review the payment details.

After submitting the information, the system will process the request and show the farmer's beneficiary status, along with the payment status under the scheme. This simple process enables farmers to monitor the crediting of installments to their accounts.

eKYC process and completion

Three methods are available to complete the eKYC process:

OTP-based eKYC:

Farmers must have an active Aadhaar-linked mobile number to complete this process. Here are the steps:

Go to the PM-KISAN portal.

Click on "e-KYC" in the top right corner.

Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the eKYC after submitting the OTP.

Biometric-based eKYC:

This method is offered at over four lakh Common Service Centres (CSC) and State Seva Kendras (SSK) across the country. Here's how to complete your KYC:

Visit the nearest CSC/SSK with your Aadhaar card and linked mobile number.

Locate the nearest CSC at https://locator.csccloud.in/.

The CSC/SSK operator will assist with biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification.

A convenience fee of Rs. 15 is required for eKYC.

Face authentication for e-KYC

Farmers can perform e-KYC using their mobile phones by following these steps:

Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app and log in using the PM-KISAN registered mobile number.

Navigate to the beneficiary status page.

If the e-KYC status is displayed as “No”, select e-KYC, enter your Aadhaar number, and provide consent to scan your face.

The e-KYC process will be completed after a successful face scan and will be updated in the beneficiary status within 24 hours.