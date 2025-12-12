'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh's film cruises past ₹200 crore in India. Will it reach ₹250 crore in weekend 2?

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has done exceedingly well at the domestic box office, mostly on the back of strong performances by actors and critical acclaim from audiences. The film crossed the ₹200 crore milestone in India within 7 days of its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar made ₹28 crore on its opening day, ₹32 crore on its first Saturday, ₹43 crore on its first Sunday, ₹23.25 crore on its first Monday, ₹27 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹27 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹27 crore on its first Thursday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this, the film's total domestic box office collection reached ₹207 crore as of December 10, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's shows saw an overall occupancy of 39.53 per cent on Thursday, with the highest occupancy in night shows at 59.83 per cent.

Dhurandhar has topped the lifetime India box office collection of the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Bajirao Mastani. During its lifetime run, Bajirao Mastani made ₹184.3 crore at the Indian box office. If this continues, the film is likely to cross the ₹250 crore mark by its second weekend.

Despite it being banned in six Gulf countries, Dhurandhar has earned ₹44.5 crore overseas so far.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "One thing is clear: Dhurandhar has been embraced wholeheartedly by moviegoers... Had the content not connected, the numbers would've collapsed on weekdays after the big weekend itself."

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Film Critics Guild issued an official statement condemning the "targeted attacks, harassment, and hate" faced by critics who criticised Dhurandhar.

Official statement from the Film Critics Guild on the targeted attacks and harassment faced by film critics and journalists this week. The Guild strongly condemns this behaviour and stands in solidarity with our colleagues. pic.twitter.com/R3ltKUkfFo — Film Critics Guild (@theFCGofficial) December 11, 2025

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is inspired by the events surrounding Operation Lyari in Pakistan and the alleged involvement of Indian intelligence agencies. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in significant roles. The film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025.