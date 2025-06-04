PM-Kisan 20th installment due soon: Check eligibility, e-KYC, status online

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme, designed to provide financial support to small and marginal farmers, is poised to release its 20th instalment this June. This instalment follows the 19th disbursal in February 2025, which benefited over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women beneficiaries. While the exact date and location for the release have not been disclosed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to oversee the ceremony, continuing the tradition of highlighting the scheme's significance in enhancing agricultural productivity and stabilising rural incomes.

Since its introduction in the 2019 Interim Budget by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, the PM-Kisan Scheme has aimed to supplement farmers' financial needs, providing Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. These payments help farmers manage seasonal expenses, invest in productivity improvements, and reduce reliance on informal credit sources. The scheme's disbursement through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism ensures transparency and minimises delays.

Eligibility for the PM-Kisan Scheme requires farmers to be Indian citizens owning cultivable land and classified as small or marginal farmers. Exclusions apply to those receiving pensions of Rs 10,000 or more per month, institutional landholders, and individuals who have filed income tax in the previous assessment year. To receive the upcoming instalment, farmers must meet these criteria and update their e-KYC information, which is mandatory for all registered beneficiaries.

According to the PM-Kisan portal, "eKYC is MANDATORY for all PM-KISAN registered farmers." Farmers can complete the e-KYC process through an OTP-based system on the official PM-Kisan Portal or via biometric verification at a Common Service Centre. Ensuring timely completion of this requirement is vital for uninterrupted access to scheme benefits. The scheme's broad reach has made it the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer initiative, with regular instalments benefiting millions of farmers across India.

Farmers can verify their beneficiary status by visiting the official PM-Kisan website and selecting 'Know Your Status.' By entering their registration number and solving a captcha, they can obtain current status updates. Additionally, new applicants can register on the website by entering their Aadhaar number and filling out the necessary details in the registration form. It is critical for both new and existing beneficiaries to have accurate and up-to-date information to prevent disruptions in benefit disbursement.

The PM-Kisan Scheme continues to play a crucial role in supporting India's agrarian community. As preparations for the 20th instalment's release in June 2025 advance, the emphasis is on ensuring that all eligible farmers can access their entitled financial support. For further assistance, farmers can reach out via the PM-Kisan helpline numbers 155261 or 011-24300606, ensuring they have the necessary support to navigate the registration and verification processes effectively.