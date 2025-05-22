PM-KISAN alert: Govt launches nationwide drive to identify eligible farmers ahead of 20th instalment

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has initiated a comprehensive saturation drive across India for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Running until May 31, 2025, this effort seeks to include every eligible farmer under the scheme's benefits, ensuring they receive timely financial support.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the central government provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The next, and 20th instalment, is anticipated to be credited to farmers' bank accounts in June 2025. Farmers must complete specific formalities to qualify for this payment.

To receive the upcoming instalment, farmers are required to complete the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process, link their Aadhaar to their bank accounts, and verify their land records. Failure to meet these criteria may result in the non-receipt of funds. The official PM-KISAN handle has urged beneficiaries to visit their nearest Common Service Centre to complete these procedures. Additionally, the government has emphasized the importance of ensuring that all eligible farmers are aware of these requirements, aiming to prevent any disruption in receiving the financial aid.

#PMKisan Saturation Drive: 1st to 31st May 2025

Ensure that no eligible farmer is left behind!



Complete your eKYC, link your Aadhaar with bank account, and get your land records verified today



Visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) and avail the scheme benefits. pic.twitter.com/IVek1AY7xn — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) May 22, 2025

The PM-KISAN scheme, a Central Sector Scheme launched in February 2019, aims to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across India. The scheme is coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in partnership with state governments, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting farmers through timely financial aid. The scheme's implementation involves a collaborative effort between the central and state governments, ensuring a streamlined process that benefits the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on February 24, 2025, during a visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar. Following this, the government plans to release the 20th instalment in June, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Funds are typically released every four months, ensuring that farmers receive consistent support throughout the year. This systematic approach not only provides financial stability but also empowers farmers to plan better for their agricultural activities.

State authorities have been called upon to facilitate the verification process at the village level, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring that financial aid reaches the intended beneficiaries promptly. The saturation drive also aims to onboard new eligible farmers who have not yet enrolled in the scheme. By expanding the reach of the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is ensuring that more farmers can benefit from this initiative, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

The scheme's systematic approach to disbursing funds underscores the government's focus on agricultural welfare. By ensuring financial support reaches those in need, the PM-KISAN scheme continues to play a critical role in empowering India's farming community and strengthening rural economies.