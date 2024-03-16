PNB Know Your Customer details: Check who all need to update their KYC info by March 19

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by March 19, 2024, so that they can smoothly operate their accounts. This in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, where it said customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of December 31, 2023, should do it by March 19, 2024.

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, customers should provide their updated information like Aadhaar card, identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information to their base branch.

It can be done through PNB ONE/Internet Banking Services (IBS)/registered e-mail/post or in-person visit to any branch by 19.03.2024. Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations.

The bank has sent out SMS alerts to customers reminding them about updating details. The bank said if the customers fail to complete their KYC by March 19, then they won't be able to use your bank account, and it may even get frozen. So, it is crucial to visit your bank branch and get your KYC done before the deadline.

How to check PNB KYC status

Step 1: Login PNB online with credentials

Step 2: Under personal setting> check KYC status

IT will display if you need to update your KYC.

