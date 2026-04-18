RBI ‘new rules’ for old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes? PIB Fact Check clarifies viral claim

Recent reports claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules allowing the exchange of old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes are incorrect. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically dismissed these claims, stating that no such announcement has been made by the central bank.

Advertisement

In a clarification issued on X, PIB Fact Check reiterated that the RBI has not introduced any fresh guidelines for exchanging demonetised currency. It emphasised that the official RBI website remains the only reliable source for updates related to currency and financial regulations. Investors and citizens are advised to verify any such claims directly through official channels before acting on them.

The PIB also issued a broader caution against the spread of misinformation. It urged users not to forward unverified messages and to rely only on credible, government-backed sources. In cases where suspicious claims or viral messages surface, individuals can report them to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp or email for verification.

Has RBI really announced 'new rules' for exchanging old ₹500 & ₹1000 notes❓



Some news reports claim that the Reserve Bank of India (@RBI) has issued new guidelines to exchange discontinued currency notes.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is FAKE!



❌RBI has made NO such… pic.twitter.com/8ph2mlCrLT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 17, 2026

Notably, this is not the first time such rumours have circulated. Similar claims had emerged earlier as well, including in October last year, when PIB had issued a clarification stating that no exchange facility exists for the old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. These notes were withdrawn during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016, and there has been no change in their status since then.

Advertisement

While there are no new developments regarding demonetised currency, there have been incremental updates in the design and durability of currently circulating notes. Earlier this year, reports indicated that the ₹100 note has undergone minor refinements. These include improved print clarity, better ink quality, and enhanced security features such as a clearer watermark and upgraded security thread. The intent behind these changes is to improve usability and make authentication easier, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Similarly, the ₹500 note has also seen subtle improvements. These include better alignment of design elements, enhanced colour consistency, and sharper micro-printing, while retaining the overall design familiar to users. Banking sources suggest that such refinements are aimed at increasing the lifespan of currency notes and reducing replacement costs.

Advertisement

Importantly, these updates do not affect usability. ATMs and cash-handling systems are already calibrated to process both older and updated versions of the notes, ensuring seamless circulation without disruption.

Despite rapid growth in digital payments, cash continues to play a critical role in India’s economy, particularly in informal and rural segments. As a result, the RBI’s focus remains on improving the durability, security, and reliability of physical currency—while also ensuring that misinformation around it is promptly addressed.