Revised LTC Rules: These employees can avail of air travel concessions. Details here

The Centre has extended air travel concessions for government employees visiting the Northeast Region (NER), Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) until September 25, 2026. In a recent circular, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said eligible government servants can avail of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for air travel to these regions, providing greater accessibility amid ongoing changes.

Top points:

1. Eligibility: According to the latest regulations, all qualified government workers have the opportunity to exchange one 'Home Town LTC' within a four-year period to explore destinations in NER, A&N, J&K, or Ladakh. This enhancement offers improved travel options to these locations, which are frequently difficult to reach.

2. Home Town LTC Eligibility: Employees who have the same home town as their place of posting are ineligible to convert their Home Town LTC. This measure ensures that the benefits are utilised by those in genuine need.

3. Special Arrangement: Newly recruited government employees are granted the option to convert one out of their three Home Town LTCs within a four-year period for travel to NER, A&N, J&K, or Ladakh. Moreover, they are eligible for an additional conversion specifically for trips to J&K or Ladakh.

4. Air Travel Guidelines: Government employees who are entitled to air travel can book flights from their headquarters in their entitled class. Non-entitled employees are permitted to travel by air in Economy class on specific routes, including:

Between Kolkata/Guwahati and any location in NER

Between Kolkata/Chennai/Visakhapatnam and Port Blair

Between Delhi/Amritsar and any location in J&K/Ladakh

5. Booking Regulations: Employees must adhere to precise guidelines when booking air tickets. This includes using approved travel agents and following regulations related to selecting the best available fares, correct booking times, and reimbursements.

Monitoring Misuse: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) emphasizes the need to prevent the misuse of LTC benefits. Ministries and departments are urged to carry out random audits on air tickets submitted by employees to validate actual travel expenses against the claimed amounts.