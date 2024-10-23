RuPay credit card: New airport lounge access rules applicable from Jan 2025

RuPay Cards: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which handles services like UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, has floated updated guidelines for individuals who wish to utilise the RuPay exclusive airport lounge access provided through their RuPay-enabled card. These new guidelines also encompass complimentary access and will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

The NPCI circular stated: "RuPay has set up an Exclusive Lounge at T3 departure terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. This is the first exclusive lounge of RuPay at Departure Pier 11, T3D, near Boarding Gate number 41… RuPay exclusive lounge offers a wide spread of food, drinks and entertainment that differentiates it from other lounges in T3 Departure at IGI Airport. RuPay exclusive lounge promises pleasant stay, excellent spread of menu and first of its kind entertainment experience for their patrons… ."

Here are the key details:

1. Lounge access: RuPay recently opened its inaugural exclusive lounge at Terminal 3 (T3) in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Situated at Departure Pier 11, near Boarding Gate 41, this lounge offers a top-notch experience for RuPay cardholders. Visitors can enjoy a wide selection of food and beverages, as well as entertainment choices.

2. Access to RuPay Exclusive Lounge will be offered to select credit cardholders, typically based on their spending patterns.

"At Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, only RuPay Credit cardholders (Select, Platinum & Higher Variants only) will have access to RuPay Exclusive Lounge. Access to the lounge will be spend based and driven through RuPay Benefit Management System (RBMS). Member banks and issuers shall share eligible cardholders details every quarter," NPCI said.

3. Access Restrictions

To access the RuPay lounge, only Platinum, Select, or higher cardholders will be permitted under the latest guidelines.

4. Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for lounge access will be determined based on cardholders' spending patterns tracked through the RuPay Benefit Management System (RBMS).

Member banks and issuers will provide updates on eligible cardholders quarterly to ensure lounge access is granted only to those meeting the spending criteria.

5. Spending Tiers

Tier I: Quarterly spends between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 will earn cardholders two complimentary lounge visits.

Tier II: Cardholders spending between Rs 50,001 and Rs 1 lakh quarterly will be entitled to four complimentary visits.

Tier III: Quarterly spends ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will grant cardholders eight complimentary visits.

Tier IV: Those with quarterly spending exceeding Rs 5 lakh will enjoy unlimited lounge access.

Tier Spend Limit Access Policy Tier 1 Rs 10,000-Rs 50,000 2 complimentary visits in a quarter Tier 2 Rs 50,001 and Rs 1 lakh quarterly 4 complimentary visits Tier 3 Rs 1 lakh-Rs 5 lakh 8 complimentary visits Tier 4 More than Rs 5 lakh Unlimited lounge access

6. Benefit of complimentary visits will be purged to zero (0), at the end of the calendar quarter, NPCI said.

NPCI said in the circular, "RuPay, as a leading domestic payment scheme, plays a vital role in empowering customers with convenient and secure payment solutions. To further enhance the customer experience and ensure that customers can conveniently avail benefits, rewards, and incentive associates with their RuPay Credit cards, issuers & acquirer must ensure the following:

1. The Data element DE 102 in the authorization response message from Issuer to acquirer, as per RuPay Online Switching specification, shall be mandatory data element.

2. Issuers shall start passing the relevant information in data element DE 102, as defined in the RuPay online specification, for all RuPay transactions.

3. The length of data element DE 102 shall increase from 19 digits to 30 digits at issuer as well as acquirer end.

"The exclusive RuPay airport lounge program offers substantial benefits for RuPay credit card holders by providing complimentary access to airport lounges. This enhances the travel experience with a comfortable and peaceful environment, especially for frequent travelers. Lounges typically feature amenities like refreshments, Wi-Fi, and cozy seating, which helps in reducing pre-flight stress and making premium services more accessible. The process is streamlined through member banks, which will update eligible cardholder lists quarterly for efficient access," said Atish Shelar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), TechFini.

He said: "Additionally, implementing a feedback mechanism will allow RuPay and the banks to continuously refine the program based on customer experiences and needs. This ongoing improvement ensures that the program keeps pace with user's changing expectations, strengthening the advantages of being a RuPay cardholder. This initiative is a strategic move by NPCI to strengthen RuPay's market presence and tackle competition, highlighting its commitment to offering valuable services that serve the needs of Indian consumers."