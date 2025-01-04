State pension: Odisha hikes monthly social security pension to Rs 3,500 from Rs 1,500; key details here

The Odisha government has recently increased the monthly pension for elderly individuals and persons with disabilities (PwDs) to Rs 3,500 per month, up from the previous amount of Rs 1,500. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, included this proposal in the maiden budget presented in the assembly. The increase in allowances will apply to social security schemes such as the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). A total allocation of Rs 7,600 crore has been set aside for the pension schemes.

As part of fulfilling a promise made in the BJP manifesto, Majhi explained, “In the initial phase, the higher allowance will be provided to beneficiaries aged 80 and above, as well as to those with a disability of 80% or higher.”

Other schemes

Moreover, Majhi has introduced a new scheme named Jashoda, with a budget of Rs 83 crore, aimed at providing financial assistance to orphaned children. Majhi has also allocated Rs 302 crore for the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and an additional Rs 10 crore for enhancing accessibility to government buildings and infrastructure for disabled individuals.

In addition, the state government will offer a subsidy of Rs 25,000, along with the central government's subsidy of Rs 30,000, for the installation of 1 kilowatt (KW) rooftop solar panels.

The cabinet has decided to extend the Subhadra Yojana to include all eligible women until March 31, 2025. Eligible applicants who submit their applications before the deadline will receive Rs 10,000 as the first two instalments for the year 2024.

Furthermore, the state government has approved an allocation of Rs 847.14 crore over a five-year period for the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY). Introduced in June 2018, this scheme aims to support agricultural entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities.

The government has approved amendments to transfer control of minor minerals from the Revenue & Disaster Management Department to the Steel and Mines Department through the Rules of Business. Additionally, the cabinet has decided to reorganize the Odisha Statistics & Economics Service cadre and Odisha Subordinate Statistics & Economics Service cadre. The Employment of Manual Scavengers & Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, will also be repealed.

The government has decided to issue a Rs 17,500 crore government guarantee to the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) for a five-year period. Additionally, the government has decided to waive the payment of the guarantee commission, amounting to Rs 437.5 crore, for the corporation.