Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a higher pension from EPS

The last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is July 11, that is, tomorrow. This might be the last for employees to submit their joint application form for a higher pension from EPS as The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has already extended the deadline by 15 days to get a pension on higher wages from June 26 to July 11. Initially, the deadline was March 3.

While applying for and receiving a higher pension, many employees faced challenges. For instance, those with multiple PF account numbers, which don’t appear on the EPFO portal, cannot mention details of their pension membership. Many employers don’t exist now, and taking the term of approval on such applications is challenging for employees. Further, many of them don't have a record of their contributions on their passbook or have a passbook with them to be uploaded as a part of the higher pension application.

However, two days are still left if you have yet to apply for it. The EPFO has enabled an online facility for employees to opt for higher pension contributions. This is in the form of a joint application with the employee using EPFO utility.

After that, you must fill in the details such as UAN, Name, Date of Birth, and Aadhaar details. Ensure your Aadhaar is linked with a Mobile Number to apply for a higher pension easily. To validate the application, you will receive a One-Time Password ('OTP') on your mobile number (Aadhaar-linked).

After the validation process, you must agree to a Disclaimer message appearing as a part of the application. Then, the website will direct you to the next screen of the application. In such a screen window, you must enter all details related to PF membership, including all the previous active PF/ Pension accounts, information on bank accounts, details of contributions, and supporting documents.

After you apply to the EPFO portal, you will get an acknowledgement receipt with a number, which you can use for future reference. Further, the EPFO will also provide a link for tracking the status of Pension applications for higher wages.

So, with only two days left now, you’ll need to complete the process as soon as possible. Experts suggest that this time deadline extension will likely not happen again.