Top 5 things to watch for in your credit score report

Understanding how to read a credit report is crucial for maintaining healthy finances. It plays a vital role in assessing your credit history by providing insight into your payment habits. A low score could indicate that you are delaying your payments, while a high score reflects that you are consistently paying your debts on time. It's no surprise that the credit score is required not only by banks but also by landlords and even during marriage.

The credit score, a numerical value ranging from 300 to 900 points, is determined by a credit bureau's algorithm. This score hinges on three primary factors: payment history, account age, and the diversity of your product holdings, ideally encompassing a blend of secured and unsecured loans. Additionally, factors like credit utilization and credit inquiries contribute to assessing your ability to repay loans or credit card debts. A credit score of 750 and above is considered favourable. While each credit bureau presents its report differently, there are a few fundamental elements common to all credit reports, organized under these main categories:



1. Personal Details: Ensuring Accuracy

The initial section of a credit report encompasses personal details such as your PAN, contact information, and addresses. Review this section meticulously to identify any typos or incorrect identity information. Accuracy here is vital as errors could potentially impact your credit assessment.



2. Credit Account Information: The Heart of the Report

The Credit Account Information segment holds paramount importance. This section provides a detailed account of your credit history, including loans and credit card accounts. It outlines essential data like account type, status, opening date, current balance, payment history, and overdue amounts. Additionally, the report covers both active and closed accounts, dates of account initiation and closure, as well as lender particulars.



It's imperative to scrutinize this section carefully for any inaccuracies or inconsistencies. Pay special attention to ensure that your records align with the report in terms of payment history, payment due dates, and account statuses. Verify that account numbers and names are accurate. The "days past due" metric indicates the number of days your payment was overdue. A prompt payment history is reflected by a "days past due" value of 0.



3. Credit Enquiries: Vigilance against Identity Theft

The Credit Enquiries portion reveals details of hard inquiries conducted on your profile when you applied for credit or loans. If you notice unfamiliar inquiries, it could signal an attempt at identity theft. In such cases, promptly dispute the unauthorized inquiries with the relevant credit bureau. Timely action can help prevent potentially fraudulent activities.



4) Rectifying Inaccuracies and Improving Credit Scores

While credit scores are influenced by various factors, consistent repayment behavior remains the key to improvement. If you detect any errors in your credit report, addressing them promptly is vital. You can file a complaint online with the concerned credit bureau, which typically takes around 30 days to rectify.

In cases involving multiple parties like lenders and payment partners, the rectification process might take longer. If your credit score has been impacted due to identity theft, reach out to the lender to report the issue. Simultaneously, contact all relevant credit bureaus to request the removal of the unauthorized accounts from your report. Credit bureaus collaborate with lenders to verify and remove these entries, ultimately correcting your credit score.



5) Prevention and Vigilance: Safeguarding Your Credit Health

Taking a proactive approach to credit health is crucial. Regularly reviewing your credit report allows you to monitor your financial status and address any discrepancies promptly. This practice ensures that you maintain accurate records, spot potential issues, and take corrective actions, safeguarding your financial well-being.

In conclusion, decoding your credit report empowers you with insights into your financial health. By understanding its components and significance, you equip yourself to make informed decisions, rectify inaccuracies, and maintain a positive credit profile.