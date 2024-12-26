UAN activation: Deadline to activate UAN for to access ELI scheme is Jan 15, 2025; check details

UAN activation: The deadline for activating Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and linking Aadhar numbers to bank accounts under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme has been extended by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to January 15, 2025. Earlier, the deadline was December 15, 2024.

The EPFO had previously issued a circular instructing employees to complete the activation and linking of their bank accounts with Aadhaar before November 30 in order to receive the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the ELI scheme in their bank accounts.

To utilise EPFO services online, activating your Universal Account Number (UAN) is required. The UAN is a unique 12-digit number given by EPFO to eligible individuals.

Activating their UAN grants employees convenient access to EPFO's extensive online services, allowing them to oversee their Provident Fund (PF) effectively accounts, access and download PF passbooks, file online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal information, and monitor claims in real-time. This feature enables employees to utilise EPFO services round the clock from the convenience of their homes, eliminating the necessity for in-person visits to EPFO offices.

Activating UAN

To activate the UAN (Universal Account Number), employees can utilize an Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password). Employers must ensure that their employees follow the steps provided below for activation:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal.

Locate and click on the "Activate UAN" link under the "Important Links" section.

Input the UAN, Aadhaar number, full name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Employees must confirm that their mobile number is Aadhaar-linked to access EPFO’s digital services fully.

Consent to Aadhaar OTP verification.

Select "Get Authorization PIN" to receive an OTP on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to finalize the activation process.

A password will be dispatched to the registered mobile number upon successful activation.

ELI scheme

The purpose of the ELI scheme is to support job growth and offer rewards to both employers and employees. The goal of the scheme is to generate more than 20 million jobs within a two-year timeframe.

In the Union Budget 2024-25, three ELI schemes were introduced as part of the Prime Minister's package of five initiatives aimed at enhancing employment, skill development, and other opportunities for 41 million young individuals over a five-year period, with a central allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The ELI scheme includes the following components:

Scheme A: This scheme is aimed at first-time employees in the formal sector who are registered with EPFO. Eligible individuals can receive a one-month wage (up to Rs 15,000) in three instalments.

Scheme B: Designed to promote job creation in the manufacturing sector, this scheme provides incentives to both employees and employers for hiring first-time employees. Benefits are based on EPFO contributions made during the first four years of employment. Employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh are eligible for this scheme.

Scheme C: This scheme aims to assist employers by reimbursing up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards their EPFO contributions for each additional employee with a salary of up to Rs 1 lakh per month.