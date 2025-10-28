UIDAI rules: Aadhaar not proof of citizenship or date of birth, government issues clarification on usage

With Aadhaar now linked to nearly every major financial and government service in India, confusion persists over whether it can serve as proof of citizenship or date of birth. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again clarified that the 12-digit Aadhaar number is meant solely to establish a person’s identity — not their nationality, domicile, or age.

In a recent directive issued by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications, the government reaffirmed that Aadhaar should not be used as proof of citizenship or date of birth. “An Aadhaar number may be used for establishing the identity of the Aadhaar number holder, subject to authentication or offline verification,” the order stated.

However, the order made it equally clear that “an Aadhaar number or authentication thereof is not proof of citizenship or domicile in respect of the Aadhaar number holder.” It also added that the document “must not be used for establishing the date of birth of the Aadhaar number holder conclusively.”

To ensure the clarification reaches the public, all post offices have been instructed to circulate the order widely and display it on notice boards in public areas for reference and guidance.

Aadhaar’s role

Despite its limitations as a proof document, Aadhaar has become central to many essential services. It is mandatory to file income tax returns (ITRs), link PAN cards, open new bank accounts, and purchase mobile SIM cards. It also plays a key role in Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for mutual fund investments and other financial instruments.

Furthermore, most government welfare schemes and subsidies require Aadhaar authentication. From receiving LPG subsidies under the Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL) scheme to accessing pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Aadhaar verification is now a fundamental step.

It is also essential for availing scholarships, labour welfare benefits, and services such as obtaining a driving licence or a new mobile connection.

Aadhaar update fees revised

In a related development, UIDAI has revised the fees for updating Aadhaar details for the first time in nearly five years. Effective October 1, the fee for updating demographic information such as name, address, or date of birth has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75. Similarly, the charge for biometric updates has risen from Rs 100 to Rs 125.

However, Aadhaar enrolment and updates for newborns will continue to remain free of cost. The revised fees apply only to updates made after an Aadhaar number has been issued. For children, biometric updates are mandatory at age five, again between five and seven, and once more between fifteen and seventeen years.

With the latest clarifications, UIDAI aims to ensure that Aadhaar continues to serve as a robust identity verification tool — while avoiding its misuse as a document of citizenship or age.