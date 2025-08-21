Want to invest in gold with just Rs 250? Angel One launches gold ETF FOF 

Angel One Asset Management Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Limited, announced the launch of Angel One Gold ETF and Angel One Gold ETF FOF. The New Fund Offers (NFOs) are open for subscription from August 20, 2025 and close on September 2, 2025 for the ETF, while the FOF will remain open until September 3, 2025.

Both the Angel One Gold ETF and the Angel One Gold ETF FOF are designed to track the performance of the domestic price of gold, providing investors with price transparency and ease of investing. The ETF will allow investment starting with Rs 1,000 during NFO and through NSE on an ongoing basis, once the scheme is listed post NFO.

The FOF will enable investment exposure to gold even without having a demat account, with SIPs starting at just Rs 250. These schemes offer a convenient and flexible route to participate in gold as an asset class, thereby diversifying overall portfolio with long-term wealth creation potential.

India’s gold ETF market is witnessing remarkable expansion. According to AMFI data, the AUM of Gold ETFs surged to Rs 67,634 crore in July 2025, up from Rs 34,455 crore in July 2024, reflecting an annual growth of nearly 96%. The Angel One Gold ETF and Angel One Gold ETF FOF aim is to ride this momentum, further driving investments in gold funds.

Speaking on the launch, Hemen Bhatia, Executive Director & CEO, Angel One AMC, said, “Gold has consistently proven its role as a store of value and a hedge in volatile markets. With central banks steadily increasing their gold reserves and with gold’s historical resilience against inflation, these offerings provide investors with an effective tool for portfolio diversification. Including gold can help reduce overall risk, enhance stability, and safeguard portfolios against market fluctuations. Strong inflows and record-high AUM in gold ETFs underscore the growing investor interest, while its low correlation with other assets may further improve risk-adjusted returns.”

The Angel One Gold ETF will allow investment with a minimum application of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter during the NFO. The scheme will be listed on NSE, offering liquidity and ease of trading, and will hold 99.5% pure gold eliminating making charges and storage risks.

The Angel One Gold ETF FOF offers flexible SIP options starting at Rs 250 per day, Rs 500 for weekly, fortnightly, or monthly plans, and Rs 1,500 for quarterly contributions. With no exit load and no demat account requirement, it provides a convenient and accessible route for a wide range of investors to participate in gold investing.