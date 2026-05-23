What is Annapurna Yojana? West Bengal’s new scheme set to replace Lakshmir Bhandar

The West Bengal government has notified the Annapurna Yojana, a new welfare scheme that will replace the existing Lakshmir Bhandar programme for women beneficiaries from June 1, 2026. The initiative marks a major expansion in the state’s financial assistance programme for women by significantly increasing monthly payouts and widening support mechanisms.

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The scheme, approved by the state cabinet, is being positioned as a key women-centric welfare initiative aimed at improving financial security and supporting household expenditure. Here is a closer look at what the programme offers and what changes for beneficiaries.

What is Annapurna Yojana?

The Annapurna Yojana is a monthly financial assistance programme for women in West Bengal. Earlier discussed as the Matri Shakti Bharosa Scheme, it is designed to provide direct financial support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The government says the objective is to strengthen women’s financial independence, reduce household pressure, and improve socio-economic conditions.

How much money will beneficiaries receive?

One of the biggest changes under the new programme is the increase in monthly benefits.

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Under Annapurna Yojana, eligible women will receive ₹3,000 every month, double the amount offered under the previous Lakshmir Bhandar programme.

Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries earlier received approximately ₹1,500–₹1,700 per month, depending on categories and eligibility conditions.

Who is eligible?

The state government has prescribed specific eligibility criteria:

Women aged 25–60 years

Permanent residents of West Bengal

Individuals who are not income taxpayers

Applicants who are not permanent government employees

Those not receiving regular government salary or pension benefits

The government has also indicated that women who applied under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) process and certain categories involved in voter-related proceedings may continue receiving benefits subject to conditions.

What happens to existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries?

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Existing beneficiaries will not need to submit fresh applications.

According to the government notification, Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be automatically migrated to Annapurna Yojana. However, certain categories, including deceased, shifted, duplicate, or ineligible beneficiaries identified through verification exercises, may be removed.

New applicants

A dedicated online portal is expected to become operational from June 1. New applicants can register online and upload required documents. Offline applications through government camps, block offices, and municipal offices are also expected.

Required documents include:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID

Address proof

Passport photographs

Bank account details

Why is the scheme significant?

The introduction of Annapurna Yojana represents one of West Bengal’s largest welfare transitions in recent years. By increasing financial support and automatically transitioning existing beneficiaries, the state government appears to be aiming for broader welfare coverage while continuing its focus on women-focused social support programmes.