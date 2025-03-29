You can now cancel railway counter tickets online: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that Indian Railways has launched an online ticket cancellation service for tickets purchased at railway counters. This new initiative eliminates the need for passengers to physically visit the station to cancel their tickets, saving time and effort for millions of train travelers nationwide.

Passengers who have purchased physical tickets from ticket counters can now cancel them online via the IRCTC website or by calling 139. However, they are still required to visit the reservation center to receive a refund.

This query was answered after BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni asked if passengers with waiting tickets bought from counters, instead of e-tickets, are required to go to the station before the train's departure to cancel their tickets.

In a written response provided in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw stated that a waitlisted PRS counter ticket will be voided at the reservation counter when the original ticket is relinquished, following the time constraints specified in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015.

He further mentioned that in regular circumstances, a PRS counter ticket may be cancelled digitally via the IRCTC website or by calling 139 within the designated period set forth in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015. The reimbursement can be obtained by surrendering the original PRS counter ticket at the reservation counters, in accordance with the guidelines provided periodically.

Cancellation rules

Previously, travellers were required to visit railway counters in person to cancel tickets and obtain refunds, a process that was often time-consuming. The recent introduction of an online ticket cancellation system by Indian Railways now enables travellers to easily cancel tickets through the Indian Railways website or mobile app, streamlining the process and offering added convenience.

This initiative is part of Indian Railways' broader efforts to digitise services and enhance the overall travel experience, aligning with government initiatives to promote digitalisation. The following section dives deeper into the functionality of the new online cancellation system and provides guidance on how commuters can efficiently utilize this new feature.

Cancellation process

To initiate the cancellation process, please provide the PNR Number and train number along with the Captcha code.

Tick the checkbox to confirm that you have familiarized yourself with the applicable rules and procedures.

Upon clicking on submit, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered during the booking process. Enter the OTP received and click submit.

Once the OTP is verified, the PNR details will be shown on the screen.

Carefully review the details and proceed to click on ‘Cancel Ticket’ for a full cancellation. The refund amount will be displayed on the screen.

An SMS containing the PNR and refund details will be sent to you. The message will provide instructions on how to collect the refund amount from the journey commencing station or nearby satellite PRS locations. Please refer to the terms and conditions for further information.

Tickets cancelled up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure for confirmed tickets and up to 30 minutes before departure for RAC/waitlisted tickets can be refunded at any PRS counter of Indian Railways by surrendering the original journey ticket. Refunds requested beyond this time limit can be obtained at the journey commencing station or nearby satellite PRS locations.

For trains with departure times between 18:01 and 06:00 hours, refunds can be processed during the first two hours of the next day's PRS counter opening.

For trains with departure times between 06:01 and 18:00 hours, refunds can be collected up to 4 hours after the scheduled departure during PRS counter working hours.

Online cancellation process

Valid mobile number must be provided at the time of booking for online cancellations to be applicable.

Cancellation and refunds for PRS counter tickets are allowed, except in cases of train delays or cancellations.

Fully confirmed tickets can be cancelled online up to 4 hours before departure.

For RAC/Waitlisted tickets, online cancellations can be made up to 30 minutes before departure.

Passenger and journey details, including name, age, gender, booking status, and current status, will be accessible on the website. Upon passenger confirmation, the PNR will be fully cancelled, marked as "Cancelled but not refunded" in the system, and the seat/berth will be made available. The refund amount owed will be indicated on the website.

Privilege/duty pass/PTOs/complimentary pass tickets can be cancelled online. Pass holders should visit the counter for re-validation if necessary.

For PTO tickets issued at 1/3rd of the total basic fare, standard cancellation charges will be applicable. If cancellation charges exceed the ticket value, passengers have the option to cancel PTO tickets online.