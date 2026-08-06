As wealth grows, why real estate is becoming a core asset in HNI and UHNI investment portfolios

According to Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder of BOP.in, the investment journey changes significantly as wealth accumulates.

"The first stage of wealth creation is usually driven by growth. Over time, the focus gradually moves towards preservation, stability, diversification and creating assets capable of serving future generations. Real estate continues to occupy a significant place in this journey because its purpose changes as wealth grows," he said.

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From wealth creation to wealth preservation

For emerging investors, property often represents financial aspiration. However, for established business families and wealthy individuals, it increasingly serves as a portfolio stabiliser alongside equities and other financial assets.

Unlike purely market-linked investments, premium residential properties, commercial real estate, land parcels and income-generating assets provide both capital appreciation potential and relatively predictable cash flows.

India's expanding affluent population is reinforcing this trend. Knight Frank's Wealth Report has identified India as one of the fastest-growing markets for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals globally, supported by entrepreneurship, business expansion and rising financial markets. As wealth creation accelerates, allocations to physical and alternative assets are becoming a more structured component of wealth management strategies.

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Institutional approach to property investing

Experts note that wealthy investors are also becoming more selective in their real estate choices.

Rather than purchasing properties based solely on location or familiarity, HNIs and UHNIs are increasingly evaluating assets through institutional investment criteria, including infrastructure development, rental yields, demand outlook, developer quality and exit opportunities.

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Commercial real estate has particularly benefited from this shift. Grade A office assets, organised retail spaces and mixed-use developments continue to attract investors seeking regular rental income while participating in India's economic growth, driven by demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), multinational corporations and financial institutions.

Luxury homes serve multiple objectives

The luxury housing market has also evolved beyond premium addresses.

Affluent buyers now prioritise factors such as privacy, wellness, sustainability, smart-home technology, security, architecture and lifestyle infrastructure. Premium residential corridors including Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, central Delhi and select Noida micro-markets continue to attract wealthy buyers because they combine connectivity with exclusivity.

For many HNI families, a luxury residence has become both a lifestyle choice and a long-term wealth preservation asset.

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Advisory-led investing gains importance

As portfolios become more diversified, investors are relying increasingly on professional advisory services for portfolio allocation, location analysis, developer evaluation, rental strategy and exit planning.

According to Mavi, the future of HNI and UHNI investing will be shaped less by asset accumulation and more by thoughtful allocation. In that framework, carefully selected real estate is expected to remain a key portfolio component, offering stability, recurring income and long-term value alongside financial assets.