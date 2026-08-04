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Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growth

Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growth

India's leading housing markets are delivering a rare combination of strong capital appreciation and improving rental income, making residential real estate an increasingly attractive investment option. ANAROCK Research found that property prices surged by up to 125% while rental yields improved by as much as 100 basis points between 2019 and Q2 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growthAmong the markets studied, Noida emerged as the top performer in terms of price appreciation.

India's residential property market is increasingly offering investors a combination of capital appreciation and stronger rental income, defying the traditional trend where rising property prices tend to compress rental yields.

According to ANAROCK Research, residential property prices and rental yields have risen simultaneously across the country's top housing markets between 2019 and the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, making housing an attractive dual-return asset class.

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The study, which analysed 11 major residential markets, found that Noida and Gurugram led capital appreciation, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded the sharpest gains in rental yields.

"Rising property prices are generally inversely proportional to rental yields, exerting downward pressure on the latter. While rents often do not keep pace with capital appreciation, the country's top residential markets are diverging sharply from this trend," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group.

He noted that rental growth has strengthened enough in many cities to offset the impact of higher capital values, allowing investors to benefit from both property price appreciation and improved rental income.

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NCR leads capital appreciation

Among the markets studied, Noida emerged as the top performer in terms of price appreciation. Average residential prices climbed from Rs 4,795 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 10,780 per sq ft in Q2 2026, representing a 125% increase. During the same period, rental yields improved from 3.2% to 3.9%, a gain of 70 basis points (bps).

Gurugram followed closely, with average capital values rising 117% from Rs 6,150 per sq ft to Rs 13,350 per sq ft. Rental yields also increased from 3.5% to 4.3%, an improvement of 80 bps.

Southern cities post strongest rental gains

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Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded the biggest improvement in rental yields, each registering a 100-bps increase over the seven-year period.

In Bengaluru, residential prices rose 90%, from Rs 4,975 per sq ft to Rs 9,450 per sq ft, while rental yields increased from 3.6% to 4.6%.

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Hyderabad posted a 93% rise in capital values, with prices increasing from Rs 4,195 per sq ft to Rs 8,090 per sq ft. Rental yields climbed from 2.6% to 3.6%.

According to ANAROCK, the strong employment ecosystem, expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and sustained migration into these cities have supported both housing demand and rental growth.

City Capital Price (2019) Capital Price (Q2 2026) Price Growth Rental Yield (2019 → Q2 2026) Yield Change
Noida ₹4,795/sq ft ₹10,780/sq ft 125% 3.2% → 3.9% +70 bps
Gurugram ₹6,150/sq ft ₹13,350/sq ft 117% 3.5% → 4.3% +80 bps
Bengaluru ₹4,975/sq ft ₹9,450/sq ft 90% 3.6% → 4.6% +100 bps
Hyderabad ₹4,195/sq ft ₹8,090/sq ft 93% 2.6% → 3.6% +100 bps
Mumbai ₹17,845/sq ft ₹29,270/sq ft 64% 3.5% → 4.3% +80 bps
Delhi ₹18,200/sq ft ₹26,700/sq ft 47% 2.2% → 3.2% +100 bps

Source: ANAROCK Research & Advisory

Mature markets also improve

Among the more established markets, Mumbai recorded a 64% increase in capital values, with average prices rising from Rs 17,845 per sq ft to Rs 29,270 per sq ft. Rental yields improved by 80 bps, from 3.5% to 4.3%.

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Delhi witnessed comparatively lower capital appreciation of 47%, with prices increasing from Rs 18,200 per sq ft to Rs 26,700 per sq ft. However, rental yields rose by 100 bps, from 2.2% to 3.2%.

Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai posted 71% capital appreciation alongside an 80-bps improvement in rental yields, while Thane recorded 63% price growth and a similar rise in rental returns. Pune saw property prices increase 51% with rental yields improving by 65 bps. Chennai and Kolkata registered relatively modest gains, with capital values rising 47% and 45%, respectively, while rental yields improved by 55 bps and 60 bps.

Puri attributed the trend to infrastructure development, expanding employment hubs, improved connectivity and continued migration into metropolitan regions. "Economic growth drives employment, employment drives migration, migration supports rental demand, and sustained housing demand supports capital appreciation," he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 12:30 PM IST
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