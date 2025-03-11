Bollywood actress Kajol purchases prime retail space in Mumbai for Rs 29 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol has acquired a commercial property in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for Rs 28.78 crore. The transaction, completed on March 6, 2025, involves a retail space measuring 4,365 square feet, highlighting her strategic investments in prime real estate locations.

Bollywood actress Kajol has expanded her real estate portfolio with the acquisition of prime retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West. The property was purchased for a total of Rs 28.78 crore, as per documents accessed via Indextap, a data-driven real estate platform. The deal for Shop No. 2 on the ground floor of Bharat Arize, located on the bustling Linking Road in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, was finalised on March 6, 2025. This latest investment underscores Kajol's strategic focus on securing premium commercial properties in India's financial capital.

Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd was the counterpart in this transaction, with the actress obtaining a generous space of 4,365 square feet (as per RERA Carpet Area standards). The property, valued at Rs 28.78 crore, was subject to a stamp duty fee of Rs 1.72 crore. The price per square foot for this esteemed location is Rs 65,940, highlighting its premium status and high demand in the market.

This newly acquired space is situated in one of Mumbai's dynamic business districts, adding significant commercial value to Kajol's already diverse property investments.

The high demand for retail space in Mumbai is reflected in the price of Rs 65,940 per square foot, a testament to the property's value given its location in a thriving commercial area. This purchase aligns with Kajol's previous ventures in the real estate market, including her acquisition of an office space in Oshiwara, Andheri West, for Rs 7.64 crore in July 2023. These acquisitions illustrate her continued interest in real estate as a viable investment opportunity amidst Mumbai's competitive market.

Kajol's real estate dealings are not isolated; her family is also active in the market. Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, leased office space in Andheri West in May 2024 for Rs 9 lakh per month, over a five-year period, to MMM Media Works LLP. This office is located in Lotus Signature, Andheri West, and is registered under the name Vishal Virendra Devgan. Such investments highlight the couple's strategic approach to leveraging real estate for both commercial and personal purposes in a city known for its high property values.