'Even Europe feels affordable': Bengaluru flat with ₹70,000 rent, Rs 5 lakh deposit gets Reddit heat

A Bengaluru apartment listed for ₹70,000 rent and a ₹5 lakh deposit has triggered widespread backlash on Reddit, igniting fresh debate over the city’s soaring housing costs.

The uproar began after a Reddit user posted a screenshot of the listing in the ‘Indian Real Estate’ community. The flat, located in Panathur—a neighborhood notorious for traffic bottlenecks and flooding—was advertised at ₹70,000 per month with a security deposit of ₹5 lakh.

“Like, seriously 70k asking price, it's more than many European apartments…” the original poster wrote. He described Panathur as “the literal definition of Somalian India,” calling the rent demand “absurdity at peak.”

The post quickly drew hundreds of reactions, many mocking the pricing and questioning the rationale behind it. “They pay a huge premium for a matchbox-size house because of proximity to their workplace...but they’ll get stuck at the railway underpass,” one commenter observed.

Another added, “70k for a location which has a bottleneck forever and in a weird area... wow! Kudos to the owner.”

Locals weighed in with market context. “I live in SDA and pay 41k rent. 70k rent I don't think anyone will pay here,” one user commented, predicting the price would be slashed soon.

The demand for a ₹5 lakh security deposit also drew sharp criticism. “Look at that idiot asking for ₹5 lakh deposit. What sort of nonsense is going on there?” one post read.

Panathur’s average rental rates hover around ₹40,000–₹45,000 for similar apartments, making the ₹70,000 ask—and steep deposit—an outlier.

The viral post has once again spotlighted Bengaluru’s housing stress, particularly in areas near tech corridors, where demand often clashes with crumbling infrastructure and questionable pricing.